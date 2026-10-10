The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Constance Brown's avatar
Constance Brown
Oct 10

Intelligence skipped his brain, too.

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KathieB
Oct 10

I worry every time Elon shows up in DC, especially around the lead up to an election. If Trump starts to brag that he doesn't need any votes (like he did the last election), then I'm pretty sure they are cooking up something.

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