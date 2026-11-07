The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Kevin KC Flynn's avatar
Kevin KC Flynn
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You might like my new book - “The Nice Formula - How to Save the Human Race from Itself and from Artificial Intelligence”.

It explores what currently threatens our future—and, more importantly, what we can actually do about it.

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