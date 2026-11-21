Donald attempting to wave a flag.

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Thank you,

Mary

Welcome to an all new episode of Trump Trolls Trump. It has now been 670 days since Inauguration Day, oh my goodness gracious, and somehow we’re still here. We’re still standing.

For those of you who don’t know, because the best jokes are the ones you have to explain, vexillology is the study of flags, not flag waving. Donald can’t wave a flag to save his life, and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t know what any flags look like, let alone the ones he was waving.

We are taking a look back at week 96, so let's get started. It has been a couple of weeks since the midterm shellacking, the thumping, the near extinction event for Republicans, the sweeping Democratic victories, and the generational shift in the electoral map toward blue, a change that has been a very long time coming.

I wanted to see how Republicans are responding, and I’m sure it’s with a great deal of equanimity and maturity. America voted for change. Do you think the Trump regime got the message? Let’s put it this way. By 11:00 PM on election night, Donald could see the writing on the wall, so he posted a picture of a MAGA hat with the word veto across the front to his failing social media site.

This came just hours after he congratulated the Democrats and claimed he would accept the results of their overwhelming win. Then, at 8:30 on November 4th, the morning after the election, the official White House account posted this message: “PSA, Donald is still your president.”

Did that need to be said? We all know how these things work. Donald has two more very long years ahead of him. To make sure we got the point that he was not going to cooperate or be a partner with the Democrats, Donald appointed Nazi and theocrat Stephen Miller as his White House chief of staff. That is significant, because chief of staff is probably the second most powerful position in Washington, DC.

Then everything started breaking down.

Microsoft suffered a massive outage. The NSA’s classified network went down for days. JP Morgan Chase, the biggest bank in the country, experienced major banking disruptions, and Apple’s services went down as well. There was also United Airlines, Amazon Web Services, Workday, and reports of cyber attacks involving major financial institutions.

The FAA’s nationwide ground stop, which grounded flights across the country for nearly five hours, also happened.

So what did the Trump regime do, led as it is by the incredibly competent and expert Donald Trump, Sean Duffy, and Markwayne Mullin? The president went into hiding and sent two of his most hapless idiots to reassure the country that everything was under control, essentially by claiming they had no idea what was going on.

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That’s right, a former reality TV guy, a former MMA fighter turned plumber turned senator turned Secretary of Homeland Security was telling us, “Don’t worry, nothing to see here, move along. We don’t know anything.” Very reassuring. The problem is that people aren’t buying it anymore. The level of incompetence, ineptitude, and mendacity is so high that everybody in America is nervous, and rightfully so. A lot of Americans are preparing for the worst. A news segment captured the mood this way:

From Apple to Microsoft, banks to federal agencies, Americans are on edge amid the continued chaos. If you’re not preparing your family for what’s possible right now, you need to start paying attention. People are preparing for an emergency, also described as doomsday.

The coverage showed people stocking up on water, generators, and power banks, while shelters and bunkers sold out at supply stores. Look, I don’t know about you, but for me, nothing screams “LOL, everything’s fine” like doomsday preppers having their moment in the sun. What I would say is that this is what it took. We should have been preparing for the apocalypse as soon as Donald got into office for the second time.

As everything is breaking down here at home, causing serious concerns about infrastructure and an AI invasion, you would think Donald would be on top of it, right? Or at least mention it? No. He fled like Brave Sir Robin.

He went off to Asia, stopping first in the Philippines to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. There were red carpets, lots of waving, I think that’s what he was trying to do with the flags, and all the pomp and circumstance Donald loves so much at the expense of everything else. Even the people in the Philippines know how to play this moron. He also had a very touching moment with a deeply corrupt Imelda Marcos, telling her how much he loves her.

Then he was off to China for an unprecedented meeting with President Xi Jinping and the buddy, handler, and puppeteer of a man responsible for the murder of untold numbers of people, whom Donald refers to as a humanitarian, Vladimir Putin. All of this was proof that Xi also knows how to play Donald just as well as Putin does. Take a look, if you can bear it, at how Donald’s face lights up when he first sees the man who manipulates him at every possible opportunity. When reporters asked him about Putin standing beside him, Donald replied:

Who is he? He’s my friend.

I don’t know that it’s funny exactly, but it will send a chill down your spine, so there’s that. The only time you will ever see Donald’s face light up in a genuine smile is not when he’s looking at his kids, not when he’s looking at his grandkids, and not when he’s looking at his pseudo wife. It happens when he’s looking at himself, or when he’s looking at Vladimir Putin, the guy who has even more blood on his hands than Donald does.

Let’s see how some other Republicans are responding to the message voters sent in the midterms. First up is Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, a hardcore MAGA loyalist, longtime Donald enabler, 2020 election denier, and promoter of COVID disinformation. Johnson, who is 71, had this to say to America’s seniors:

Your benefits are going to be paid for by your children and grandchildren and now money borrowed from the public. Again, this is a scam. It’s grotesque. And at this point, there’s really no way to fix Social Security. It’s a Ponzi scheme. You can’t fix it. You just shut it down and then hope that you can recover some of your money.

Wow. Social Security is probably the greatest innovation in modern American history. It lifted millions of people out of poverty so they didn’t have to spend their last days homeless and eating cat food, and somehow it’s a Ponzi scheme, according to a man who has taxpayer funded health care that is better than anything you and I will ever have. My solution to that kind of rhetoric is simple. Those guys can give up their health care, and they can do it right now.

Then there is baby JD Vance. On Monday, Vance spoke with Laura Ingram on Fox News about the FAA’s nationwide ground stop and funding to modernize our air traffic control systems. There was plenty of blame to go around. It was the equipment, and it was the lack of funding, which, oh, by the way, Republicans voted against during Biden’s presidency.

It was the Biden administration, Biden who, you might be asking?

When Ingram pointed out that the Trump regime has been in charge for nearly two years and asked why nothing had been fixed, Baby JD stammered a little before falling back on a familiar GOP message. Let’s see if you can guess which one. When Ingram pressed him, he answered:

Baby JD: Laura, we could absolutely do this with Democrats in the new Congress if they set aside their ridiculous obsession with men and women’s sports and did what they said they would do.

What? Oh my God, seriously? Trans women playing sports are why we had the biggest ground stop since September 11th?

Okay. These people cannot be taken seriously. You might as well say the reason for the ground stop, the reason JP Morgan Chase went down, the reason Microsoft and Apple went down, and on and on, because this was a cascade of catastrophe, is that Donald can’t stay awake. That actually seems like a more relevant issue. None of these people seem to be getting the message that we are sick of their lying and sick of their culture wars. Yet they continue to demonstrate unwavering loyalty to a guy who can’t stay awake in public, who continues to betray our allies, and who sucks up to murderous dictators for whose benefit? For his benefit.

On Thursday, during confirmation hearings for Donald’s nominee to lead the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, or CISA, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut questioned nominees who apparently were either born yesterday or, oh, I don’t know, knew that if they want the job, they have to lie so their future boss doesn’t get mad at them.

Blumenthal: Was there an attack on the Capitol on January 6th, 2021? Nominee: I don’t know. Blumenthal: You don’t know? Nominee: I don’t believe it was an attack. No. Blumenthal: You’re giving us that answer? Nominee: I wasn’t involved in politics. Blumenthal: Were you alive on the planet? Nominee: I was. Blumenthal: January 6th, 2021 was a Capitol attack. Nominee: No. Blumenthal: How do you expect to be the chief arbiter and adjudicator of ethics in the United States government when you cannot answer a simple factual question?

There is so much disturbing about that, but the most maddening part is that it’s obvious they both know they’re lying. They both know they have to lie, and they actually believe that if they lie, even unconvincingly, they will still get the job. They might, because look who’s still in charge. That’s not funny, but what is funny, or at least how life affirming it all is. Those people are going to be in a very tiny majority very soon. If people like that get confirmed during this lame duck period, we’re going to start investigating them.

We are almost out of time, and as always, there is so much more we could have covered, because these people never stop being exactly who they are.

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For example, Markwayne Mullin testified before Congress to explain all of the outages and his handling of them. No, wait, he testified to explain why he flew to an LSU football game during the FAA’s nationwide ground stop, on a government plane, while nobody else could fly, so he could sit in a luxury skybox at Steve Scalise’s invitation.

His explanation was that he just wanted to be a good uncle to his nieces. As you can imagine, Donald was always flying me around the country on a private jet. Mullin also claimed that missing the game would have undermined public confidence in flying. Well, you know what undermined public confidence in flying? The fact that nobody could fly. That seems a much more compelling reason to have no confidence in flying. If you’re the Secretary of Homeland Security and the country is experiencing a national crisis, what would give us confidence is seeing you actually work to understand and solve the problem and tell us about it.

We also didn’t get to Elon Musk, the man who single handedly gutted USAID and many other federal agencies while trying to get Americans’ private information so he could fleece us. He now claims he was never MAGA and doesn’t know what MAGA means. Make attorneys great again, perhaps?

What do I know? I’m not MAGA.

Why would anybody think Elon Musk, who just put half a billion dollars into Republican candidates’ races for the midterms, would be MAGA?

We also didn’t get to Melania’s two episode documentary series on Amazon Prime, AKA Bezos Bribe. Why? Because I don’t want to. That’s why. There isn’t enough time to cover all the absurdity of this incompetent regime, so let’s end on this. Soon to be former House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer appeared on Fox Business to complain that Democrats are using congressional investigations just to get on television. He went on television to complain that Democrats are using investigations to get on television.

This exchange is a perfect example of why you simply cannot trust what these people say. When the host asked whether there is a legitimate oversight role, Comer said:

The Democrats don’t even have power yet, and they’re doing this now to generate tweets, to be able to get on TV, to be able to go on and try to get their liberal base even more fired up than they already are. They won’t even have subpoena power until January, but when they do, the president’s reminding them the last time they were in power and the last time they had subpoena power, they weaponized the government. They weaponized their committees, they abused their power, and they used it to harass and intimidate. All they talk about is retribution and paybacks.

There is absolutely a legitimate oversight role, and that’s what the oversight committee is supposed to be for. The problem is that Comer’s own committee was supposed to investigate the Bidens, and now he’s worried about the Democrats doing the same thing to Donald. I think Eric, Don Jr., and Jared might have something to say about this. Oh my goodness gracious, the hypocrisy. Where are the lightning bolts striking these people, metaphorically speaking, of course?

All right, that is it for us this week. Thank you so much for joining us for another episode of Trump Trolls Trump. Remember, mockery is our superpower, and we will be here each and every week to call out the unending hypocrisy, ineptitude, and corruption of this incredibly dangerous and moronic regime.

We’ll see you next time.