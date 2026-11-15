Trump bone spurs statue Washington D.C., Veterans Day Credit: Videocapture

10 November 2026 was the FIFTH Anniversary of The Good in Us! Looking back, it’s extraordinary how much we’ve witnessed, experienced, and been through together. It’s amazing how much this community has grown, and how far we, as a country and a people, have fallen and, how, finally, at long last, gloriously we have prevailed.

Thank you, to every single one of you—for your presence, your persistence, and your power. I am so looking forward to another five years during which we can shift our attention towards holding the Trump regime accountable and creating a truly representative multi-cultural democracy.

The Good in Us in particular and Mary Trump Media in general would not be possible without you

With deepest gratitude and hope for the future.

Mary

[Transcript edited fro clarity, flow and length]

Let’s start with the statue. A statue mocking Donald’s Vietnam War draft exemption went up on the National Mall ahead of Veterans Day. The organization behind it, the Secret Handshake, has previously put up several statues mocking the president this year, including the Trump Epstein friendship statue and an Iran war themed arcade. This one is called the Foot Soldier. This is how the news report introduced it:

It was made by the organization, the Secret Handshake. They’ve previously put up multiple statues mocking the president this year, including the Trump Epstein friendship statue, as well as the Iran war themed arcade. They call this one the Foot Soldier. The statue depicts the president seated on a pedestal rubbing a sore foot. It’s a reference to Trump receiving a medical exemption from military service after a diagnosis of bone spurs in his heels. It’s on Madison Drive Northwest between 7th and 9th Street.

Wait, wasn’t it his left foot? I don’t know, but you know what? Neither does Donald.

Hello and welcome to this week’s Trump Trolls Trump. It has now been 11 days since the midterm elections, and Donald and his Republican enablers and co-conspirators are still reeling from their historic, catastrophic, extinction level defeat. It has been an incredibly busy week in the wake of the midterm results, and there is a lot to cover. We don’t have time to get into everything, so here is an overview.

According to the Associated Press election tracking carried by Roll Call, Democrats have now flipped 44 Republican held House seats, while Republicans have managed to flip three. In the Senate, Democrats have flipped eight Republican held seats, giving them a commanding 55 plus one Fetterman majority so far, with the Alaska Senate race still waiting to be called. Democrats have also flipped five governorships across the country. Results are still rolling in, so those majorities can be added to.

Elon Musk also announced that Tesla is winding down production of one of the ugliest things I have ever seen in my life, the Cybertruck, due to poor sales, which brings one of his most infamous automotive experiments to an end.

Then, of course, we have Donald, who, according to the Washington Post, has parted ways with the prediction company Kalshi. This comes in the same week that his good buddy Russell Brown was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. I don’t know that Donald is taking it very well, rushing to Brown’s defense as Trump men seem to do.

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We can also talk about the fact that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik is facing serious questions about his relationship with disgraced former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who resigned following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Speaking of the election, Sean Hannity went on Fox News to explain that there was really nothing unusual about the Republicans’ historic midterm defeat, the biggest in 50 years. Nope, nothing to see here. Move right along. According to Hannity, this sort of thing happens all the time. This is what he told viewers:

Here is a real civics lesson. Obama, Clinton, Ford, Reagan all suffered huge midterm losses. And guess what? Even as far back as Johnson, Eisenhower, FDR, midterm losses were greater than last week’s blue wave. In other words, what happened during this year’s midterms is not unprecedented. As a matter of fact, it’s kind of more normal than not.

Cry harder.

Have you ever watched somebody who is trying too hard to be a tough guy? They are all intimidating and in your face, raising their voices, acting like they are the meanest, toughest guy in the room. Sometimes they get so caught up in the act that they accidentally say something they really wish they hadn’t said. Well, on Thursday on Fox News, pseudo tough guy and Nazi Tom Homan was warning us all about the suddenly new threat of incoming immigrant caravans following the midterm elections when he accidentally admitted that Joe Biden won the presidential election. When is he going to be fired? Take a look at this exchange:

Reporter: Are you getting indications that because of the outcome of the midterm elections, there will be more of this, and that they are going to be stacking up in numbers heading to the border? Tom Homan: Yes. And the same thing happened during Trump, and when Biden won the race in the last race, when Biden won president. Once all the polls showed him winning, and when he actually won, we call it the Biden effect. The caravan started, they all started.

When he actually won. Okay, firable offense. More importantly, though, the caravans are what they do when they’re desperate. Let’s distract everybody from what’s really going on by talking about imaginary, fictional caravans. Who believes this anymore? Well, Donald probably does, because despite the fact that he likes to brag about how intelligent he is, he is not.

It was only a few weeks ago that he tried to rename artificial intelligence super intelligence, or SI. Last Friday, Donald traveled to the Kennedy Space Center, where he addressed leaders from the aviation, aerospace, and transportation industries, celebrating American technological achievements and promoting a new American air show, because that’s what we need. Donald was doing his very best to sound smart, but when the subject turned to the human genome, about which he knows more than the generals, no doubt, things got a little complicated. Try to spot the exact moment he started glitching. This is what he said:

America is the nation that dreamed and created the modern world, and we laid the railroads, harnessed electricity, and invented the light bulb, the telephone, the airplane, the assembly line, the television, the microchip, the personal computer, the internet, GPS, the smartphone, and almost every other thing. Think of it, almost every other thing that’s worth mentioning. That’s a cool list, though, when you think about it. We chartered the human Ganome to cure diseases.

Ganom. Didn’t know that was a thing, but clearly Donald seems to think that if not for America. I’m sorry. Ganome.

Now, unfortunately, we must turn our attention to Attorney General Todd Blanche, the most corrupt attorney general in the history of the United States, a man who seems to think his job is to protect Donald Trump, go after Donald’s perceived political enemies, and destroy the rule of law in America. He appeared on Fox News on Monday to warn Democrats about their impending investigations into the Trump regime. In the process, Blanche unwittingly said something I actually agree with. Here is what he said to Sean Hannity:

We have multiple ongoing investigations, not only here in DC, but at US attorney’s offices all across the country. And we’ve already shown a lot of results, Sean. This Department of Justice is so much different than under the Biden administration.

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Yes, it is so much different than under the Biden administration, because this DOJ is being run out of the White House by little Nazi Stephen Miller. The fact that Blanche is telling Democrats that if they engage in their constitutional duty to launch investigations into potentially corrupt, unconstitutional legal behavior, that is itself criminal. And that should tell us everything we need to know about that guy.

We all know that Donald is the loser, and thanks to him, and his telling people dozens of times to pretend he was on the ballot in the midterm elections, a lot of other people know he is a loser too. The reason Republicans lost as badly as they did is exactly because we did pretend he was on the ballot.

On Thursday, just days after Republicans suffered that crushing defeat, Sky News UK International Affairs editor Dominic Waghorn caught up with Donald just outside the White House. After asking him a series of questions, Waghorn had one final question as Donald was walking away. I think it is a question we have all been wanting to ask and wish somebody else had. Donald probably did not have much interest in answering it, and you will see why:

Waghorn: How does it feel being a loser, Mr. President? Donald: And we’re doing very well, and we are talking to a lot.

You would think Donald would have a lot to say about what it feels like to be a loser, because he has been one his whole life.

That’s it for us this week. Thank you so much for joining us for another episode of Trump Trolls Trump, Week 95. Remember, mockery is our superpower, and we will be here every single week to continue to expose the ineptitude, the corruption, and the absurdity of this dangerous and sometimes hysterical regime.

Thanks.