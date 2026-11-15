The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lil cupcakes's avatar
Lil cupcakes
1h

Love that he’s talking to a lot…………..no one is listening!

Reply
Share
1 reply
William Ozanick's avatar
William Ozanick
1h

Editor Dominic Waghorn: "How does it feel being a loser, Mr President?"

You just gotta love it! ❤️

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.