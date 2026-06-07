The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Lamb's avatar
Christine Lamb
17m

As always you are spot on and sarcastically humorous. I love it!

Reply
Share
Jeff Levicke's avatar
Jeff Levicke
21m

Just another stressful week in nazi trumps world

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture