The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan p Kitchen's avatar
Joan p Kitchen
11h

Of course there are no vandals. The reflecting pool debacle is because he didn’t ask or hire experts,everything was rushed, he hired his criminal buddy to do the work.

I saw a meme of Stephan Miller as Gollum, in the reflecting pool with a fish in his mouth! 🤣

Reply
Share
2 replies
Robot Bender's avatar
Robot Bender
11h

Bullshit Barbie is back to work, I see. I see the "tradmom" crap they push doesn't include GOP political operatives.

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture