I needed to take the day and night off but, with my publication date coming up soon, I wanted to post some links for a few upcoming events. Please share!
Tuesday, September 3
VIRTUAL EVENT – Commonwealth Club
3pm PT / 6pm ET
Thursday, September 12
NEW YORK CITY
92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Avenue
8pm ET
Moderator Judy Gold
Saturday, September 14
WASHINGTON, DC
Politics & Prose
5015 Connecticut Ave NW
7:00pm ET
And, of course the hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook (I narrate!), are all available now for pre-order:
Mary, I hope you are feeling better and taking care of yourself. No, you don’t know me but I’m a fan. ♥️
Your dad looks like a sweet man.