On a day that's being called No Kings Day, there are over 1800 protests going on throughout the country. I think it's worth taking a couple of minutes to talk about why in America, a constitutional republic, millions of Americans feel the need to show up in order to insist that we are a country that does not abide monarchy or empire or imperial presidents. Why is this necessary when this is not something we have had to worry about since the colonies won the Revolutionary War?

We are in this situation right now because one man, who is backed by one of our two major political parties and the corrupt illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court, has decided that he and he alone should have all of the power—power that under our Constitution is designed to be shared by the two other co-equal branches of government.

Donald actually believes that he does not have to pay heed to those two other branches of government. Indeed, he believes that their power should accrue to him. He believes that, notwithstanding his protestations to the contrary, he is indeed a king. So we must protest him and his regime’s attempts to dismantle our institutions, our democracy, and the very foundations upon which those things are based. We must never forget, or let others forget, that only the most abjectly, un-American, anti-American traitor would for even one moment believe that he should possess more power than is traditionally granted to the President of the United States.

I think it's also worth focusing on how much Donald’s military parade is going to cost the American people, especially since so many voted for Donald because he led them to believe he would be a better steward of the economy, that he and the Republicans would get rid of waste, fraud, and abuse.

In terms of the economics of this, the price tag for this obscene display for American taxpayers is going to be $45 million. According to organizers, dozens of armored tanks and artillery vehicles and over 6,000 uniformed troops will be part of the North Korea-style parade.

All of this for a man who has never served this country in any way. During the Viet Nam war, he deferred the draft five times. That means that five other men served in his place all because he was rich and his father knew how to pay the right people. Adding salt to the wound, although he allegedly will only be there as a spectator, Donald Trump will be presented with a folded American flag, an honor usually reserved for the families of soldiers who have died in combat.

And that brings us to the other toll this parade will take on us—what it will do to America's image in the world; what it will do to our concept of ourselves as a constitutional republic; as a nation that does not defer to its leaders in such an obsequious way; that does not relish such gratuitous displays of might or the notion that our strength resides in or is for the benefit of now man, let alone such a weak and depraved one.

None of this country’s values will be in evidence today as Donald throws himself a military parade to prop up his fragile ego. Instead, the message he will be sending to the American people is that not only is he above the law, he is above us. Our job is to reject him and his message utterly.

As you may have heard two Democratic lawmakers and their spouses were shot in a targeted and politically motivated attack. State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark were assassinated. State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot multiple times and there is still hope that they will survive.

These attacks are the direct result of the dangerous political climate Donald Trump has created, purposefully and maliciously, driven by his need for division and retribution, and his thirst for power.

Such incidents make even more urgent the need for us to protest while also increasing the need for us to keep ourselves and each other safe,

It has been a very, very long road we've been on and I understand why some of us may be getting cynical. It's easy to feel hopeless and helpless and ineffectual when the party in power represents the interest of so few of us and is willing to wield their power in ways that are so antithetical to the interests of the American people. It's easy to talk ourselves into believing that protests don't work, stuck as we often seem to be in a cycle of self-fulfilling prophecies that paralyze us into inaction.

But despite the violence that has already been unleashed by the Trump regime at Donald’s provocation, protests like those in Los Angeles and those happening across the country today are extraordinarily powerful. They matter in an essential way. The government's response to them also matters.

During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protest, Princeton politics professor Omar Wasow told The New Yorker:

Protest can be very effective if they are able to get media attention and that there is a very strong relationship between media coverage and public concern about whatever issues those protesters are raising. But there's a conditional effect of violence, and what that means in practice is that groups that are the object of state violence are able to get particularly sympathetic press and a large amount of media coverage. Nonviolence met with state and vigilante brutality—that is effective.

We want to avoid that as far as possible but, of course, the only way to ensure state brutality doesn’t happen is for us not to show up at all—and that is not an option. These time call upon us to show up even us we understand that doing so does not come without risks,

That brings us to something crucial: the most powerful tool against an authoritarian regime is the image. This is one reason organizers are encouraging protesters to carry American flags. Doing so sends a very important message: for far too long, the right has co-opted patriotism and the American flag.

Share

We need to take those things back, because we are the patriots. We are the people who care about the future of America. We are the people who care about our democracy. And while Donald Trump is attacking immigrants he is also attacking any American citizen who has the audacity to exercise their First Amendment rights to speak freely and protest peacefully. Local aw enforcement, National Guardsmen, and Marines have been deployed to attack their fellow citizens. Maybe, just maybe, some of them will think twice before attacking American citizens flying the flag.

When Donald tries to crush dissent, it is American democracy itself that he is really trying snuff out. All the more reason, then, for us to show up in numbers too big for him to ignore.

But, especially given the current climate, we have to remember not to play into his hands. Protest—but do so peacefully.

Here are some things to know:



First of all, always consult local laws and trusted organizations before attending any protest. These tips are intended to help you stay safe while exercising your First Amendment rights under the threat of the Trump regime.

Before You Go

Know your rights. Visit ACLU’s Protester Rights Guide and bookmark it. Knowledge is power.



Dress for safety and optics. Wear neutral, non-identifiable clothing. Avoid black unless instructed as it plays into the “agitator narrative” and can make you easy to spot. Skip makeup and lotions to protect your skin from chemical irritants.



Bring the right gear. A mask (for health, facial protection, and anonymity) Goggles or protective eyewear and a helmet Earplugs for loud noise Snacks and water (lightweight plastic bottles you can share) A small backpack with basic first aid and ID



Pack a saline solution. In case you come in contact with irritants, use this to flush eyes and skin. While milk works, it can include pathogens.

Bring your flag. Fly the American flag proudly. This isn’t a protest against America — it’s a protest for the Constitution. Reclaim patriotism from those who’ve weaponized it.

Digital Safety Matters

Encrypt and password-lock your phone. Use a strong, text-based password — not thumbprint or Face ID.

Use airplane mode when not in use. This limits tracking and location surveillance.

Disable cloud backups for photos. Keep protest images off third-party servers.

Power down if detained. Lock your phone before handing it over, and turn it off if possible.

Record Everything

You have the right to film law enforcement. Use your camera to document any abuse or misconduct. If you don’t bring your phone, use a digital camera.

Be mindful of faces. Avoid live streaming or posting footage that could identify fellow protesters.

Stay Peaceful, Stay Smart

Do not engage provocateurs. Donald wants violence — don’t give it to him.

Go with a friend or friends. Stay in pairs or small groups. Establish a check-in plan and emergency meeting location.

Write down emergency numbers. Have legal aid contacts on your person — don’t rely solely on your phone.

After the Protest

Share footage with care. Blur faces and focus on the message, not the chaos.

Report ICE activity. Use People Over Papers to log sightings and protect at-risk neighbors.

Support from home. If you can’t march, wear a yellow ribbon, share verified footage, and donate to bail funds and mutual aid groups.

The kind of sustained resistance in which we’re engaged can take a toll, and that's by design. The Trump regime wants us too exhausted to show up or even care. But we can't afford to disengage now.

Always take a break when you need to, because the rest of us will hold your place. This is a long fight and the best way to stay strong is to take care of yourself and make sure you pay attention to other parts of your life. Engage with art and nature and community outside of the poltical.

If you ever feel overwhelmed, remember: you are not alone. This is a movement made up of millions of like-minded people on the right side of history. Whether you're in the streets, organizing from your home, donating, educating others, or simply refusing to look away—you are part of the resistance.

And remember—Donald Trump and his fellow fascists will not get the final word. We will.