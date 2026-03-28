In the first fourteen months of Donald’s second term, over 50 percent of Project 2025, the Heritage Foundations fascist playbook has been implemented. The number of reasons to protest the Trump regime the Republicans in Congress, Republican governors, the corrupt, illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme, and, course, Donald himself, is long. Here is a not exhaustive list:

The assault on women’s rights continues apace. A woman’s right to bodily autonomy has already suffered a severe blow in the wake of the Supreme Court’s egregious decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, they are coming for abortion drugs, birth control, and, the the so-called SAVE America Act, a woman’s right to choose.

The Commander-in-Chief is currently ordering illegal strikes on boats in the Carribbean Sea which to date have resulted in the murders of over 150 people.

Donald launched an unconstitutional war, without the consent of Congress or the American people, in which at least 13 U.S. service members have died and over 2,000 civilians have been killed.

After months of imposing tariffs and failing to plan for his war of choice, Donald has brought the American economy to the brink. In the last month, the stock market has dropped over 3,700 points and gas prices are up 30%. American farmers are going bankrupt in record numbers.

The dismantling of the Constitution proceeds at an alarming pace.

Corruption is rampant in what is easily the most corrupt presidential administration in American history.

The Trump regime embraces and promolgates racism, anti-semitism, Islamaphobia, and homobphobia placing the lives of minorities increasingly at risk.

The Republican Party and the corrupt, illegitimate super-majority of the Supreme Court are dedicated to the project of making Donald an imperial president.

I could go on, of course, but you get the idea. The only people who can turn this around, the only people who can stop the insanity is US.

If you are able, please join a No Kings protest near you. Every single one of us who show up makes a difference. Let’s make it clear that we believe in the American experiment and the Constitutional order; we believe in achieving a truly representative democracy and we will not be silent. We will exercise our first amendment to protest the cruelty, criminality, and fascism of this regime without fear.

Be safe. Be prepared. And bring your joy!

Please send pictures of your signs and your No Kings rally to info@marytrumpmedia.com. I’ll be posted over the next few days.

And to get you in the mood, here is the phenomenal protest song “No Kings, No Hate, No Fear” written by my amazing friends Nils and Amy Lofgren and performed by Nils with a video created by Dennis Mora.