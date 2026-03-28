The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mark's avatar
Mark
11h

Wish you were the Trump in office. You should run and steal his brand. Lol

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Iain
11h

Good afternoon Mary, you might be interested in this note today in Der Spiegel on the Trump circus:

"In the United States, the erosion of democratic norms is unfolding in full view of the world. Qualifications, experience, expertise – who cares!? The incompetence of the current team running Washington is impossible to miss. President Donald Trump, ‘war minister’ Pete Hegseth, Health Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, foreign-policy special envoy Steve Witkoff, Elon Musk’s ‘DOGE’ crew – which last year was supposed to aggressively slash government agencies despite lacking any real subject-matter knowledge. The list could go on. Despite serious doubts about their qualifications, though, Congress waved most of the candidates for top government posts through, showing just how firmly Trump has the Republican majority in Congress under his control.”

“It’s becoming clear that the number of people in this administration who plainly don’t understand their jobs is breathtaking. Hardly a day goes by without unbelievable blunders spilling into the news from within the government apparatus. The war in the Gulf has thrown this into stark relief.”

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