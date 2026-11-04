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Mary Trump: What is the first thing a new Democratic majority in Congress needs to do?

Waj Ali: I want them to put on brass knuckles on both hands and say, now that we have the House and the Senate, we are going to flex the power that we have. Hearings, hearings, hearings, investigations. Pete Hegseth, Jared Kushner, RFK, Epstein files, Stephen Miller.

Dean Obedallah: In Congress, I would like them, after they are sworn in, to impeach Trump by breakfast and lunch, then impeach them again at dinner, and then repeat the next day. So even if you do not have impeachment votes, it has to be accountability, accountability, accountability, nonstop. Use every committee as a tool to do investigative work and oversight, because I have talked to members of Congress who want to do that very thing.