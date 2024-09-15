Share

Between my book release on Tuesday, the debate between Vice President Harris and Donald that night, the scapegoating of Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio for cynical political ends, and Donald’s constantly pretending he’s the victim while he actually victimizes other people: It’s been something of a week.

Join me at 5:30 p.m. ET over at Mary Trump Media for another episode of Ask Mary Anything (within Reason). And if you have any questions, please put them here in the comments.

And, if you haven’t picked it up yet, you can get my new book, Who Could Ever Love You, here:

