The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm's avatar
Norm
6h

Thank you for this spot on analysis, Mary. On my own Substack, I have written that your lying, demented uncle is the worst thing to happen to America in my lifetime. Every day, he provides a new reason to think that. I used to be ashamed of calling him POTUS, until I redefined POTUS to mean “Piece Of Totally Untruthful Shit”.

Reply
Share
8 replies
Mel's avatar
Mel
6h

Completely agree. The greed is unbelievable. We are the collateral damage.

Reply
Share
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture