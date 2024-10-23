Salt of the earth

Whenever election season rolls around, there’s a lot of talk about demographics. The fact that we still have do this in 2024 reminds me how far we still have to go, because if we look at some of the polling breakdowns there is an enduring problem we have not come close to resolving: white male voters in America continue to be a problem.

In 2016 there were headlines like, “White women who voted for Obama helped Donald win the White House.” That was disheartening to see — but it seems Donald, especially with his bragging about being responsible for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, has lost a lot of support among white women, especially those in the suburbs.

Even as he tries to distance himself from Project 2025, JD Vance is still out there claiming childless women don’t deserve to be heard.

Which brings me back to the subject at hand— what is going on with white men? The latest polls show that Donald has somehow gained support among them, especially college-educated white men. I’ve been saying for years that MAGA is a white-collar movement and that’s becoming increasingly self-evident.

How have all of these upper-middle class corporate types decided that Donald (a man who would never be hired by the companies they work for) is going to implement policies designed to improve their lives, especially since his proposed capital gains tax cuts, while it will certainly have a positive impact on their bosses, won’t help the vast majority of them.

In the final thirteen days of the election, it’s beholden upon all of us to keep up the pressure. Keep talking about Kamala Harris and her actual plans for America — while making it resoundingly clear that Donald doesn’t have a plan (or even a concept of one) to help any Americans who don’t dwell in the upper echelons of the one percent—including white men.