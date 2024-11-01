[PHOTO CREDIT: Mark Peterson]

Last night, in conversation with fascist and Russian stooge Tucker Carlson, the Republican candidate for the presidency of the United States said this about Liz Cheney, somebody he considers a political enemy:

Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let's see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.

For context, Liz Cheney was the third-highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. During Donald’s tenure in the White House, she voted with him over 93% of the time. To the extent that the word has any meaning, she is as conservative as American politicians come.

But, because being a Republican has come to mean working actively against democracy, Cheney broke with her party after January 6th. She was so horrified, not only by the harrowing events of that day, but also by her party’s almost immediate capitulation to the instigator of the insurrection, that she voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump and then she joined the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol as its co-chair.

As a result, she lost her leadership position and, in 2022, she lost her re-election bid in Wyoming which, up until that point, would have been unthinkable.

Donald and JD Vance had already spoken of putting Cheney in from of a military tribunal. Now Donald speaks openly about putting her in front of a firing squad.

The Washington Post and The New York Times, which only two days ago, made the pathetic decision to make the non-story about whether or not called Donald’s supporters garbage (he did not) the leading story, could not be bothered to gather the same outrage over calls for a political execution. Since the news broke, The Post, at least, has increased the headlines font size. The Times headline, on the other hand, is tiny, and has already been dropped below the fold.

This, on the other hand, was the digital front page of The Drudge Report:

When Drudge is doing better work than you are, it’s time to reassess.