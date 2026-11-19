[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

There are many factors that contributed to the Democrats’ massive, overwhelming, comprehensive victory in the midterms on November 3rd. Voters were tired of broken promises, tired of the lies and corruption of the Trump regime, tired of rising costs, and tired of the endless wars we were lied into. When they demanded an end to American involvement in any war, it turned out that people, even people in Donald’s base, actually meant it. Democrats are now preparing to take control of Congress with very large majorities in both houses, so it is time to turn those demands into action and ask a very simple question: What now, Democrats?

We need to start with the war, because the administration would like us to believe there isn’t one. Donald has insisted that this conflict is something other than a war, and he has been firm about it. When pressed on the matter, he offered this:

It’s a war, but it’s not a typical war. We’ve been there for seven months. We’re spending very little money, relatively speaking.

Yeah, what’s 23 dead soldiers? Donald didn’t have to serve, so what does he care? It’s also not his money. Still, seven months is not as long as Vietnam, World War II, or Korea, and Donald said the war was over after a week. He needs to be pressed continually to justify himself. He won’t be able to, and he will lie, but he needs to be held to account. This war needs to be hung around his neck like an albatross, because Iran has already won it, even as it goes on, and Donald and Hegseth are so incompetent and so out of their depths that they have no idea how to get out of it.

The consequences of this unnecessary, illegal war of choice have spread far and wide. On September 18th, the Washington Post reported that at least 22 American service members had died in the Middle East since the war began, while the Pentagon’s public database listed only 18. One official put the number at 23. Not all of those deaths were directly attributable to the war, but officials worried that the additional fatalities were not being publicly accounted for.

More than 820 service members have also been wounded in action, many with traumatic brain injuries from Iranian attacks on American bases. On August 27th, Donald told Axios that the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, was open, declaring, “That sucker is open.” Shipping disruptions and the continuing conflict, however, have driven up energy prices.

On November 12th, AAA reported gasoline averaging $3.91 a gallon, 83 cents more than a year earlier. A barrel of Brent crude has reached close to $120, roughly twice its pre war price. Diesel, the last time I was at a gas station, which was probably a couple of weeks ago because I live in New York City and I don’t have a car, was $8 a gallon.

The Pentagon temporarily removed four combat deaths from its public casualty database and reclassified some hostilities as overseas operations, because Donald wants to have it both ways. He wants to claim he won the war, but it isn’t actually a war. It’s an incursion, an excursion, a military operation, and it’s over because we won it. None of that is true, and none of it is accurate.

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Democrats Pat Ryan, Jason Crow, and Tammy Duckworth have introduced legislation to prevent manipulation of military casualty data, and they are right to do so. If we cannot count on the Pentagon to report casualties accurately, we cannot count on it for anything. Since Pete Hegseth is Secretary of Defense, that tracks.

By early September, US Central Command estimated the war had already cost $43.6 billion, including $28 billion in munitions, and that figure did not include damage to American military bases. The White House then requested another $67 billion for military operations, while Donald proposed increasing the annual defense budget to $1.5 trillion. That is throwing good money after bad. Donald, Hegseth, and their associates cannot handle the massive amounts of money they already have access to. Why in the world would we give them half a trillion dollars more to squander? The administration says its military campaign was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, yet Congress has never received a full public accounting of the intelligence, the cost, or the strategy for ending the conflict.

By the way, the most efficient, effective, and economical way to make sure Iran didn’t acquire nuclear weapons was to stay in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, which Donald tore up.

The war has also exposed growing divisions within the MAGA movement. On November 4th, Steve Bannon called for an independent commission to investigate the Iran war, saying Americans had lost trust in the Trump regime’s explanations. Even Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that some disaffected supporters want the war ended. A Reuters Ipsos poll from November 10th found that 71 percent of American adults, including 51 percent of Republicans, supported congressional legislation to end the war. On November 5th, however, Hegseth stood outside the Department of Defense and delivered a message about fighting wars. Here is what he said:

Hegseth: As you know, ever since I walked up these very steps nearly two years ago, President Trump’s war department has never been afraid to lead the way. Just like the president, we don’t back down, and that especially applies now. The next few months and years are critical for our department and our republic. This is about the President’s America First agenda. This is about our department’s peace through strength agenda. And in just two short years under the leadership of President Trump, we have restored the Department of War to its core function, war fighting. We ripped out DEI, fired failed leaders, restored deterrence all around the globe, revived recruiting to historic levels, and we are rebuilding our military and defense industrial base, bigger, better, and stronger than ever before.

In just two short years, that pathetic, incompetent, tiny, empty, soulless, insecure little man has brought the US military to its knees. He has decimated leadership because he is fueled by bizarre notions of what a strong military looks like, apparently only men and only white people. He has infused the Department of Defense with his extremist Christian nationalism, and he has poisoned the ranks with his creepy notions of toxic masculinity, what it means to be a man, and how much testosterone you have to have, et cetera. It is pathetic and terrifying at the same time. The mission of the Department of Defense is not to fight wars. It is to make sure we don’t. It is to make sure we are secure, safe, and at peace.

Congress has already voted to restrict the war. On September 15th, the House passed a war powers resolution 220 to 204, with seven Republicans joining Democrats. It was the third such House vote, and Republican support had grown from four members to seven. According to Senator Tammy Duckworth’s office, Republicans have blocked those efforts 14 times. With Democrats preparing to take control of Congress on January 3rd, there is an opportunity to move beyond symbolic votes. On November 12th, Senators Tammy Duckworth, Michael Bennett, Chris Van Hollen, and Bernie Sanders announced they would oppose a government funding deal unless it restricted spending on the Iran war. Federal funding is set to expire on December 11th, and they are demanding that Congress use its power over appropriations to limit the conflict.

On November 13th, Duckworth, Elizabeth Warren, and Kirsten Gillibrand announced an amendment to the funding bill that would prohibit spending on the Iran war unless Congress authorizes it. The measure would also withhold travel funding from Pete Hegseth until the Pentagon accounts for the war’s impact on military readiness and American service members. I think he should also have his salary frozen, and of course he needs to be investigated, impeached, and removed from office. Democratic leadership, however, has not committed to that December confrontation. Hakeem Jeffries says Democrats oppose additional war funding while leaving negotiations to Representative Rosa DeLauro. Senator Patty Murray says restrictions are coming but has not committed to whether the fight happens in December or January. With 71 percent of Americans supporting congressional action to end the conflict, Democrats must act now.

The disagreement is turning into a fight over Democratic leadership itself. Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is challenging Senator Chuck Schumer of New York for Senate majority leadership, arguing that Democrats should use the December 11th funding deadline to stop the war rather than wait until January. Over the weekend, Van Hollen intensified his campaign as senators began lining up behind the two candidates. Appearing on MS Now with Jen Psaki, he explained why Democrats need to act now:

Van Hollen: The American people has spoken loudly and clearly. We need to end the war in Iran now. We need to protect our service members, and we need to bring down the costs of gas and everything else that’s been pushed up from the war that Donald Trump said he would never start. We’re now 255 days into that war, a war that Donald Trump said would be over in a matter of weeks. So what’s the fastest way to end this war? Well, to stop funding it, to stop giving it the fuel it needs to keep going. On December 11th, the funding for the US government runs out, and we should not continue funding the war in Iran. If President Trump wants to tell the country that he’ll shut down the entire government, all federal agencies, in order to keep his illegal war going, that’s his decision. But the American people have rendered their decision. Let’s end this war and end it now, not a penny more.

That is exactly the attitude we needed from Chuck Schumer when the big abominable bill was up for passage. Instead of shutting down the government to prevent that horror from going through, minority leader Schumer and nine other feckless, weak kneed Democrats voted with Republicans to keep the government open and pass the bill. I don’t believe Schumer has the temerity to wage the kind of fight Senator Van Hollen seems eager to engage in.

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According to the Wall Street Journal on November 11th, JD Vance is considering direct negotiations with Iranian officials to end the war, but the administration remains divided. Marco Rubio and Stephen Miller favor maintaining the blockade and economic pressure, while Iran is demanding sanctions relief, the release of frozen assets, and an end to the blockade before talks resume. Mediators have even proposed a limited agreement allowing 25 tankers through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for easing American military pressure.

JD Vance blamed the Republican losses in the midterms on the war in Iran. Rubio continues to defend it, but after eight months of fighting, with American lives lost, thousands of Iranian lives lost, and billions of taxpayer dollars spent, the question of responsibility can no longer be avoided.

On November 10th, speaking to reporters in Paris, Rubio was asked about the divisions within the administration over Iran, and his answer left little doubt about where he thinks the responsibility lies:

Rubio: The President of the United States makes these decisions. I mean, ultimately our job is to execute now on the President’s orders. Now, the President takes a lot of input from people in his administration. He takes input and ideas from our partners and our allies around the world, to outside experts, to the people he talks to. But in the end, the decision is the president. And once the president chooses a direction, it’s our job in this administration to execute on the president’s direction.

In a normal administration, it would indeed be the president’s responsibility, but this is the Trump regime, and Donald is not responsible for anything that goes wrong. That could be interpreted as Marco Rubio throwing Donald under the bus, but here’s the thing, little Marco, if things continue to go south and people keep pointing their fingers at Donald, including people in his own regime, he is going to blame you, and there go your presidential ambitions.

It is absurd that he should be allowed to run for president anyway, because he should be in The Hague.

On November 12th, Iran’s chief negotiator said Tehran was willing to consider a ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which implies, of course, that Iran controls the strait, but was waiting for a response from Washington. Iran’s conditions include lifting the American naval blockade, sanctions relief, and an end to hostilities.

Meanwhile, Donald says the United States doesn’t need a deal. Everything is going swimmingly, and JD Vance is going to concentrate his limited attention on corruption in blue states. That’s how well this is going.

Democrats, end the war now, or, to be more precise, end it as soon as you are capable of doing so. Chris Van Hollen has shown you how it’s done.