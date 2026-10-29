Donalds Ohio Rally: Fox News

[Transcript edited for clarity, flow and length]

This is what Donald said about his cognitive tests at his Ohio rally yesterday.

I’m the only president to pass without exception. I passed three cognitive tests. I’m the only president that agreed to take them into their heart. Obama couldn’t have passed. Biden, we don’t even talk about. Republicans wouldn’t have passed him. I won’t mention names because I’m supposed to be a nice Republican.

What a compelling message 5 days till the midterms. That absolutely makes me want to go vote for Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton in Ohio, but I’m not in Ohio. So if you are, please make sure you have a plan to vote and do that wherever you are. Oh my gosh. Well, seriously, who among us other than Donald can identify a camel? So make sure you have a plan to get to the polls.

Hey everybody. I am Mary Trump, and unfortunately for me, the guy who keeps bragging about a basic cognitive assessment used to screen for dementia is my uncle Donald, who also tragically is president of the United States. But that means I’ve known him forever. I’m also a clinical psychologist, so for the last six years, I have been using that knowledge and those skills to analyze Donald’s behavior in order to help people make sense of this dangerous moment in American history, at which Donald continues to be the center. I believe in using my platform for good, and I started Mary Trump Media to call out the damage Donald is doing and those who continue to help him do it, with the goal of making sure that someday they’re all held accountable.

Okay, with just five days remaining until the November 3rd midterm elections, Donald, as you saw, was in Ohio last night, presumably talking about everything except the actual candidates he was there to support. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama was in Georgia. Let’s just say the two had historically different messages.

Donald was again allegedly campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who aired the most vile ad in modern American history, which is really saying something. He was also there for his most favorite specimen of man with a hard backside, Republican Senate candidate John Husted. Speaking at Ohio University just south of Columbus, Donald went on for more than 90 minutes. Yes, he did indeed talk about John Husted’s ass again. He described it as strong and complained about the news coverage over his fascination with another man’s private anatomy.

Donald was also interrupted by protestors whom he accused of being paid, because who could possibly criticize him? He revisited the story about Haitian immigrants, which is to say the vicious lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, which you may remember from his unhinged performance in the presidential debates. He talked about his illegal, unconstitutional war of choice against Iran. He went on and on and on about his White House renovations. He discussed election integrity, which is to say he has tried and continues to try to shake people’s faith in our free and fair elections, and he celebrated his tax legislation. He also attacked his political opponents, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and even Alaska’s Mary Peltola, even though he was allegedly there to stump for Republican candidates in Ohio. He once again promised a $5,000 bribe to American adults if Republicans win both the House and the Senate.

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He even suggested that if John Husted wins, he might stop talking about his ass. No, actually, that’s not because he’s going to continue to do that no matter what, because he’s suffering from something we psychologists call disinhibition. If Husted wins, Donald said he might consider putting a space academy in Ohio.

Donald also found time to respond to Obama’s joke about the White House looking like Saddam Hussein had decorated the Cheesecake Factory. I remind you again that Obama wasn’t criticizing cheesecake factories. He was criticizing Donald’s interior design -skills. Donald was more concerned about the outrage of being compared to a chain restaurant than about being compared to a dictator who murdered his own people. That is Donald’s jam. That is what he aspires to. Here’s a little more of what he had to say at the rally.

Now I just have to finish up, which I’ll do very quickly, the war with Iran where they’ve gotten beaten very badly. We’ll finish that up. Now that the White House is completed, but no, the White House is beautiful. And by the way, Venezuela, they don’t like talking about it, but we just got a million barrels of oil delivered to us free of charge. I’ll tell you something. I don’t think I’ve said this during any one of these rallies, and it’s been so incredible to see the spirit, but if I didn’t win the presidency, this country would be gone. I really believe it. It couldn’t have withstood.

Where would it have gone? Every day, Americans worry about their ability to put food on the table and pay the rent. They are putting their electric bills on their credit cards, spiraling ever further into debt as prices continue to rise because of the aforementioned illegal war of choice against Iran, which is driving fuel prices through the roof and therefore the cost of everything higher. Donald continues to prove to us that he doesn’t care about what matters most to the American people. He is only focused on what matters most to him, and it is not our needs. So what is Donald’s message to voters in the closing days before this election? There’s a little more of what he had to say in the hope of clarifying that.

First of all, if he wanted to, he could presumably end the war with Iran very quickly, and yet he hasn’t bothered to, even though it is the main driver of out of control gas prices. What Donald just said is an admission that he could end this war with Iran that he started at any moment, but he’s just not bothering to. Second, he has stolen a million barrels of oil from Venezuela, as if that’s going to make a bit of difference, because Americans use about 20 million barrels of oil every day. That’s 5% of the daily supply needed. And finally, the price of Brent crude oil is over a hundred percent more than it was before his war of choice against Iran started. What Donald is telling us is that he could very quickly end the war he started, but he hasn’t gotten around to it because he has been too busy decorating the White House, which is to say destroying it, because the White House still looks like a war zone.

The scene in Georgia was very different from Donald’s in Ohio, where Obama appeared in support of Jon Ossoff’s reelection campaign as well as the gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms. Thousands of people gathered in Clayton County, just south of Atlanta, and unlike the soporific atmosphere that Donald’s rallies have become, this one was electric. Obama did address the controversy, which I can’t even believe is the thing we have to talk about, considering that it was recently reported that a woman accused Donald of raping her and claimed that he was in league with Jeffrey Epstein, a sex trafficker and rapist of young women and girls, back in the day. But no, let’s talk about the Cheesecake Factory, shall we? That’s important, apparently. Obama addressed the administration’s response to his speech, and this is what he said:

That was the interesting thing about how the administration responded to the speech I gave the other day. They did not dispute what I said about them being directly responsible for rising prices. They did not argue with that. They did not deny terrorists were contributing to higher costs for families. They didn’t say anything about that. I accused this administration, based on the facts, of engaging in unprecedented levels of corruption. They didn’t say anything about that. The president wasn’t even mad about the Saddam Hussein comparison. That part didn’t bother him, but he was very upset about the Cheesecake Factory comments.

Yep, because as always, Donald has his finger on the pulse of what’s important. I want to show you one last moment from Donald’s rally in Ohio as a way to compare and contrast. This happened at about the same time as Obama’s remarks, so here it is- AGAIN. This is what Donald said at that rally about the cognitive assessment:

Oh, and by the way, you know what they do with the characteristics? The first one is easy. They have a lion, a bear, a snake, and a camel. They say, which one is the snake? That’s question one. Question two is a little bit... By the time you get up to 14, 15, 16, you’ve got to be really smart to answer.

How much longer is this going to go on? It’s a basic cognitive assessment used by doctors who have concerns about a patient’s cognitive health. Yes, it is a screen for early onset dementia or the beginning stages of dementia, and there are different versions as far as I’m aware. I’m pretty sure he keeps taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. If he doesn’t have it memorized by now, well, that’s diagnostic. It literally is doing things like identifying that a picture is of a rhinoceros. There’s no snake in this, by the way. Can you draw a cube? Can you draw a clock face that says one o’clock, analog, not digital? Oh, no. Can you count backwards from a hundred by sevens? Well, that’s just cruel. I’m pretty sure President Obama has no need to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment. My question is, how many more flippant times is Donald going to take this thing?

As things stand, Donald is not worried about inflation. Why should he be? He has more money than he’s ever had before because he keeps stealing from us, which is why he’s also not worried about rising gas prices or the cost of groceries. In addition to being obscenely wealthy, thanks to his grifting off the presidency, he doesn’t have to pay for anything. We pay for everything. We pay for his gas, his groceries, his parties, his golf, his golf carts, and his security.

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We pay for all of it. And worse, we pay for all of those things for his useless children and his useless wife. He’s not worried about how hard it is for everyday Americans to make a living, pay their bills, or afford healthcare or childcare. None of that is of any concern to him. He only cares about staying in power so he stays out of trouble and makes as much money off of us and off of the presidency as he possibly can. When people vote against him, obviously they must be corrupt, because this is a Donald Trump truism. He believes he’s so great that he should always win, even if that means cheating, because of course nobody else should be able to win over him.

Underneath all of that, the truth of the matter is that he is trying to disrupt this midterm election. He’s trying to rig the system against Democrats. He is trying to make sure that a significant minority of the American people don’t believe the results if Republicans don’t win. Why? Because he put himself on the ballot, metaphorically speaking, and if Republicans lose, that means he’s a loser. He already knows that on some deep, dark level, so he needs to cheat, and he knows that the only way he can win is to cheat. This is what Donald said about California’s vote count:

We found 20,000, but there are hundreds of thousands of bad ballots, bad votes in California. Millions, in my opinion, millions. It’s a corrupt state and very, very corrupt elections. If California were honest, if they had an honest vote count, I would’ve won it by a lot.

The midterms are just about here. Early voting has started, I think in all states, and mail in voting has started as well. Please make sure you’re registered. Keep checking your registration status until you cast your ballot. Make sure you know where your polling location is, because it may have changed. My polling place has changed three times since I moved here five years ago. Make a plan if you haven’t already cast your ballot, and if you haven’t registered, please register. Also, make sure your friends have registered. This is our chance to make our voices heard. The right to vote is one of our most important fundamental rights as Americans. It should make you proud that you still have this right, and the best way to keep it is to get these corrupt, anti-American Republicans out of power.

We need to put some much-needed limits on the out of control corruption, incompetence, and treason coming from the Trump regime. All of them, to a person, have been running wild, trampling over our civil liberties, our rule of law, and our Constitution for nearly two years now, and look where it has gotten us. Americans are suffering. The world is suffering, and they’re all getting rich and getting away with it. So let’s put a stop to that. The time to act is now. Make your voice heard, make your vote count, and we will see you soon.