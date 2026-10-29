The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dianne K 🐱🐶🐈‍⬛ 🐾❤️'s avatar
Dianne K 🐱🐶🐈‍⬛ 🐾❤️
2h

One hump or two? 🐪🐫

Reply
Share
Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

Pretend putin IS ON the BALLOT!!

Because, with trump putin IS!!

SAVE AMERICA and DEMOCRACY!!

VOTE ALL GOP maga putin loving Russian Operatives OUT!!

THEN LOCK 'EM ALL UP!!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER and WE CAN DO THIS TOGETHER!!

Get off your phone and GET OUT AND VOTE!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture