Today, Donald addressed the United Nations and his speech was, as is usually the case, deeply unhinged. He told so many lies that it was almost impossible to keep track of them all. Much of what he had to say made no sense whatsoever. I want to walk through a some of the most emblematic moments illustrating the ways in which Donald is humiliating this country on the world stage.

First Donald a lied about the economy":

This is indeed the golden age of America. We are rapidly reversing the economic calamity we inherited from the previous administration, including Una’s price increases and record setting inflation. Inflation like we’ve never had before. Under my leadership, energy costs are down, gasoline prices are down, grocery prices are down, mortgage rates are down, and inflation has been defeated.

Does anybody remember the Great Depression? Our economy was worse then than at any point since. On the other hand, according to The Economist, the Biden economy was “the envy of the world.” As for the rest of Donald’s false claims, grocery prices are up, energy prices are up, and mortgage rates are up. Far from being “defeated,” inflation is making a comeback thanks to Donald’s misguided economic policies.

Being an insecure narcissist, he also took the time to brag erroneously about his poll numbers:

And I was very proud to see this morning, I have the highest poll numbers I’ve ever had. Part of it is because of what we’ve done on the border. I guess the other part is what we’ve done on the economy. Joe Biden’s policies, empowered, murderous gangs, human smugglers, child traffickers, drug cartels, and prisoners. Prisoners from all over the world.

By child traffickers, I assume he means Jeffrey Epstein, right? As for his claims about those poll numbers, he’s either delusional, deliberately lying, or some combination of the two, because Donald is underwater in every single category being polled right now. As for those two issues he specifically mentioned, immigration and the economy, which were his two strongest issues during the 2024 campaign, he is underwater on those by double digits.

Then Donald pivoted, as he always does, to racist and xenophobic rhetoric.

What makes the world so beautiful is that each country is unique, but to stay this way, every sovereign nation must have the right to control their own borders. You have the right to control your borders as we do now, and to limit the sheer numbers of migrants entering their countries and paid for by the people of that nation that were there and that built that particular nation at the time. They put their blood, sweat, tears, money into that country, and now they’re being ruined. Proud nations must be allowed to protect their communities and prevent their societies from being overwhelmed by people they have never seen before with different customs religions, with different everything.

Perpetuating the idea that diversity and difference are things against which countries need to protect themselves is nothing new, but having such views platformed for all the world to see as the official position of the United States government gives permission to the worst actors to ramp up their assaults on immigrants and other vulnerable minority populations.

Donald then accused the other world leaders in attendance—at least the leaders of democratic nations—of ruining their own countries. At least this is a topic he knows something about:

I am not mentioning names. I see it and I can call every single one of them out. You’re destroying your countries. They’re being destroyed. Europe is in serious trouble. They’ve been invaded by a force of illegal aliens like nobody’s ever seen before. Illegal aliens are pouring into Europe. Nobody is ever, and nobody’s doing anything to change it to get them out. It’s not sustainable. And because they choose to be politically correct, they’re doing just absolutely nothing about it. I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.

What exactly is he good at? I’m sorry; I lost the thread there. Yes, I agree with him on this point—he is very, very good at destroying this country. On his watch, America is indeed going to hell, metaphorically speaking,

Some of Donald’s most deranged remarks were about the climate catastrophe. And he hawked his merch in the process:

If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail. And I’m really good at predicting things. They actually said during the campaign, they had a hat, the bestselling hat. “Trump was right about everything.” And I don’t say that in a braggadocious way, but it’s true. I’ve been right about everything.

Yes, it is not at all “braggadocious” to state that you’re right about everything, especially if you’ve been wrong about everything. And he is particularly wrong to ignore the reality of climate change.

Every air conditioner is very uncommon to see one in some of these countries because the electric cost is so high. So while the US has approximately 1,300 heat related deaths annually, that’s a lot. Europe loses more than 175,000 people to heat deaths each year. The cost is so expensive you can’t turn on an air conditioner. What is that all about? That’s not Europe. That’s not the Europe that I love and know all in the name of pretending to stop the global warming hoax.

We have very clean air. We have the cleanest air we’ve had in many, many years. But the problem is that other countries like China, which has air that’s a little bit rough, it blows. And no matter what you’re doing down here, the air up here tends to get very dirty because it comes in from other countries where their air isn’t so clean and the environmentalists refuse to acknowledge that. Same thing with garbage. In Asia, they dump much of their garbage right into the ocean. And over about a one week and two week journey, it flows right past Los Angeles. You’ve seen it.

It used to be global cooling. If you look back years ago in the 1920s and the 1930s, they said, global cooling will kill the world. We have to do something. Then they said global warming will kill the world. But then it started getting cooler. So now they could just call it climate change because that way they can’t miss climate change because if it goes higher or lower, whatever the hell happens, there’s climate change. It’s the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world. In my opinion. Climate change, no matter what happens, you’re involved in that. No more global warming, no more global cooling. All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons we’re wrong. They were made by stupid people.

That is the president of the United States touting the idea that climate change is a hoax, not a catastrophe that needs to be met with urgent action. The rest is just incomprehensible gibberish and I’m not going to sane wash him the way corporate media so often does by translating his words into what we think it is he intended to say. I’ll just state the obvious: Donald is ignorant and deeply ill-informed; he’s incoherent; and he’s delusional.

His lies about clean energy underscored the threat he poses to united action against climate change:

Energy is another area where the United States is now thriving like never before. We’re getting rid of the falsely named renewables, by the way. They are a joke. They don’t work. They’re too expensive. They’re not strong enough to fire up the plants that you need to make your country great. The wind doesn’t blow. Those big windmills are so pathetic and so bad, so expensive to operate. Then they have to be rebuilt all the time and they start to rust and rot. Most expensive energy ever conceived. And it’s actually energy. You’re supposed to make money with energy, not lose money. You lose money. The governments have to subsidize. You can’t put them out without massive subsidies.

Is that the point of energy? To make money?

The world is continually being subjected to Donald and his delusional, incendiary rhetoric because the fascist Republicans in this country refuse to put a stop to him, which they could do if they wanted to. Let’s continue to press them on this issue. Why are they okay with allowing Donald to represent this country? Why are they enabling a man who, on a daily basis, erodes this county’s standing in the world? I’d like to know.