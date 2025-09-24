The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer's avatar
Bronwyn Fryer
1d

I swear that if I had been there I would have walked out and brought others with me. What an insult to everyone in the world. And what an insult it is to keep protecting him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Carole's avatar
Carole
1d

MYTH: Traits like extreme confidence, charm, or boldness often seen in narcissists automatically make someone an effective leader.

FACT: People with extreme narcissism often lie habitually, not just strategically, because their sense of reality is shaped by self-interest.

FACT: They exaggerate achievements and credentials to maintain an inflated self-image.

FACT: Empathy is severely limited, making it difficult for them to recognize or care about the feelings of others.

FACT: They seek constant admiration and validation, often manipulating situations to ensure attention and praise.

FACT: Criticism is perceived as a personal attack, triggering anger, defensiveness, or vindictive behavior.

FACT: They exploit others for personal gain, treating people as tools rather than autonomous individuals.

FACT: Accountability is rarely accepted; they deflect blame, rewrite history, or gaslight.

FACT: Relationships are transactional, based on what others can provide rather than mutual respect or connection.

FACT: They often display a sense of entitlement, believing rules or norms don’t apply to them.

FACT: Extreme narcissism can manifest publicly through bullying, grandstanding, and controlling narratives to protect self-image.

FACT: While charisma may temporarily attract followers, narcissistic behavior erodes trust, destabilizes organizations, and escalates conflict.

FACT: True leadership requires empathy, accountability, collaboration, and integrity qualities often absent in extreme narcissists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
367 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture