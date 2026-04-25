The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SeniorSue's avatar
SeniorSue
1d

My dream is that as soon as Herr Drumph is announced, the entire press corps will rise, turn their backs and leave the room. Do not give an audience to this sociopath, pedophile and murderer. Let the post-Trump era begin tonight.

Reply
Share
22 replies
Betty's avatar
Betty
1d

It’s as ugly as him!

Reply
Share
2 replies
118 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture