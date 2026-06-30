The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Marianne Blackwell's avatar
Marianne Blackwell
11h

There are 13 US Circuit Courts, organized mostly by geography. Accordingly, we should have 13 US Supreme Court Justices, one per each circuit, ideally appointed to represent their constituents. No political appointees allowed. How hard is that to rationally consider?

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Kathy Roeske's avatar
Kathy Roeske
11h

Can we impeach these traitors and racists? Is there any way to get rid of them? They are ruining our country.

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