The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Mike Sowden's avatar
Mike Sowden
1hEdited

So very well done, American friends. Here in Scotland I stayed up until 6am and it was worth every minute. 🎉🎉🎉

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
1h

I know we have a lot of work to do...

BUT...I CAN'T stop smiling!!

Thank you for keeping us updated, Mary! You Rule!

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