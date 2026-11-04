Fox News: Catch a wave. Yes, it’s a big blue wave. I’m characterizing it as a big blue tsunami, quite frankly. The Democrats have seized control of both the House and the Senate. They managed to flip seven Senate seats, and Texas is going to see its first Democratic governor since 1995.

Yes, that would qualify as a tsunami, or if you’re a Republican, a rout and a generational catastrophe. The Democrats’ victory, however, was so much more than that. We flipped control of state legislatures, gained more Democratic trifectas in the states, and on and on. If you’re a Republican, it was apocalyptic. According to some DC publications, it was a massacre, a generational wipeout, and an extinction-level event for the GOP.

Last night, Democrats delivered what can only be described as a crushing defeat to Donald, the Republican Party, the Trump regime, and that empty solace project known as MAGA. They took control of both the House and the Senate in a sweeping rejection of this administration and its policies. It was a repudiation of the cruelty, the grift, the corruption, and the treason. Democrats flipped seven Republican Senate seats, including those in Kansas, Iowa, Maine, Ohio, North Carolina, South Carolina, and even Texas, with Mississippi still too close to call and Alaska still counting votes. Some of these victories were simply astounding, but the massive nature of the win was more astounding still.

Let’s look at what happened in some of these states. Republicans had controlled the Senate seats in Texas and South Carolina for decades, and Kansas hadn’t elected a Democrat to its Senate seat in 94 years. Now Texas has Senator James Talarico, South Carolina has Senator Annie Andrews, and Kansas has Senator Adam Hamilton, all Democrats. In Maine, longtime Republican Senator Susan Collins, who had grown increasingly concerned about her own standing, lost to Democrat Troy Jackson, who ran a fantastic campaign in the wake of the controversy surrounding the candidate he replaced.

In Texas, as I mentioned, James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton, a gob-smackingly corrupt attorney general whose scandals rival Donald’s own and who was Donald’s handpicked candidate. In South Carolina, Dr. Annie Andrews defeated the woefully prepared Darlene Nordone, the sister of the late Lindsey Graham and Donald’s handpicked replacement for the seat.

In Michigan, Dr. Abdul El Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate, despite his former Democratic primary opponent, Haley Stevens, endorsing the Republican candidate in a last-ditch effort to bring him down.

The scale of this Republican defeat is remarkable, and it is going to take a very long time to process. But process it we will. We will finally have the mandate we have always needed to turn this ship around.

According to New York Times estimates, Democrats are expected to win the nationwide House popular vote by roughly 13 percentage points. That would be the largest margin for either party in a congressional election in at least 50 years.

Democrat Nancy Lacore is poised to flip Nancy Mace’s former congressional seat, again in South Carolina. You may remember Lacore as the Navy admiral Pete Hegseth fired last year after 35 years of service. In Wisconsin, Democrat Rebecca Cooke defeated one of Donald’s most loyal MAGA supporters, Congressman Derek Van Orden, who even attended the January 6 Stop the Steal rally. Cooke flipped his Republican-held seat in a stunning upset.

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Here is a particularly humiliating defeat for Republicans. In North Carolina, Richard Hudson, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee and the man in charge of helping Republicans win House seats, lost his own seat to Democrat Richard Ojeda in a district Donald won by 15 points in 2024. Democrats made enormous gains in every single demographic, including voters without college degrees, but especially among young voters and Hispanic voters.

Republicans also tried to rig the congressional map in their favor through redistricting, and those efforts backfired spectacularly. Republicans gerrymandered certain districts, especially in Florida, so that they were essentially plus 20 Republican districts, making it, you would think, impossible for Democrats to win. Yet Democrats won newly redrawn Republican districts in Florida, and they flipped a North Carolina seat that Republicans had also targeted through redistricting.

But there is more, because of course there is after the night we had. The blue wave extended well beyond Washington, with some historic victories in governor’s races. In Georgia, Keisha Lance Bottoms made history by becoming the first Black woman ever elected governor in the United States. In Texas, three-term Republican governor and fascist Greg Abbott was defeated by Gina Hinojosa, who will become the state’s first Democratic governor since Ann Richards held the office in the 90’s. Hinojosa is a former civil rights attorney who first entered politics to save her son’s elementary school. She will also become Texas’s first Latina governor.

In Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton became the first woman elected governor in the state’s history after enduring an exceptionally vile campaign against Vivek Ramaswamy, which included one of the most despicable political ads I have ever seen in my lifetime. That is one of the biggest takeaways from this election, and there are many. The diversity of the new pool of people who will serve this country is striking. We have Muslims, we have Black women, we have Palestinians, we have Native Americans, and we have the most diverse slate in American history. More and more, the people representing this country are finally starting to look like the people they represent.

Democrats may not be finished winning, either. As I said earlier, votes are still being counted in Alaska and Mississippi. In Mississippi, the Democratic candidate, Scott Colom, is in a very tight race against the Republican incumbent. Last I checked, the two were separated by fewer than 50 votes, with over 95 percent of the ballots already counted. Democrats, who already hold 44 seats in the Senate, could expand their majority even further, while the final size of their House majority remains uncertain. It will certainly be more than 240 seats.

This isn’t just a tsunami, or a blunami, if you will, because this is seismic. This is a message the American people are sending to our elected officials and to the world. We are better than the choices we have made in the past, and we pledged last night to turn this around.

Thank you, America.