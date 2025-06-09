The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
130
83

Breaking: Donald Trump Deploys Marines to LA | Mary Trump Live

Join Mary, weeknights at 6 PM ET, for the day's biggest news
Mary L Trump's avatar
Mary L Trump
Jun 09, 2025
130
83
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Jessica Neighbor
,
Lisa Carter
,
Shoshana
,
Dannys
,
Anne Kepplinger
, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Mary L Trump in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture