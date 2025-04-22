Breaking News with Mary Trump

Welcome to the Fight

There’s an old, overused saying that there are “two kinds of people in the world,” and while real life is never that simple, I do think that framing helps us understand this moment. On one side, we have those who helped Donald Trump rise to power and now double down, defending his regime no matter how far it goes. On the other, we’re seeing people—some with massive platforms—who were once complicit but are now sounding the alarm.

This episode of Mary Trump Live dives into that tension, and we cover everything from due process violations to national security breaches, press freedom, and even Tesla’s collapse under Elon Musk. It’s a lot—but it’s all part of one deeply troubling pattern: The Trump regime’s war on truth, accountability, and the Constitution.

Here are the top five takeaways from tonight’s show:

Not All Regrets Are Equal

Some former Trump supporters are finally speaking out, including Joe Rogan, while others are still carrying water for him. Redemption isn’t guaranteed—but a loud, unapologetic opposition to the Trump regime is welcome and necessary, even if it comes late.

Donald Wants to End Due Process

In a truth social post, Donald claimed that “we cannot give everyone a trial” regarding mass deportations—an open attack on the Sixth Amendment. A Colorado federal judge ruled that the Trump regime must provide Venezuelan migrants with 21 days' notice before deportation under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, allowing time to challenge removals in court. ​ The judge also stated the notice must be in a language the migrants understand and inform them of their right to consult legal counsel The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had requested a 30-day notice period, citing due process concerns

America’s War on Expertise

ICE detained Kseniia Petrova, a cancer researcher at Harvard, over undeclared frog embryos in her luggage during a flight. Her work is irreplaceable, and her detention is part of a broader strategy: scare off global talent, weaken science, and dismantle institutions from within.

Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth: Donald’s Failing Frontmen

Tesla’s profits cratered 71% in Q1. Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to leak classified war plans in Signal group chats—including to his family. The regime’s incompetence is now an active threat to national and global security.

The Collapse of Independent Journalism

Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit against CBS led to the resignation of 60 Minutes’ longtime producer, Bill Owens. Meanwhile, Russian-funded propagandist Tim Pool was given a seat at the White House press briefing. This isn’t access—it’s state propaganda.

Thank you and as always,

Stay safe. Be kind. And keep fighting.

