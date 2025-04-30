The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
123
102

Columbia Student Released, Bukele Challenges Donald's Story, and More Breaking News with Mary Trump

Join Mary Trump weeknight 6 PM ET to catch up and discuss all of the day's biggest news.
Mary L Trump's avatar
Mary L Trump
Apr 30, 2025
123
102
Share
Transcript

Thank you

Wild Lion*esses Pride from Jay
,
Robin Payes
,
Beverlee Jobrack
,
Pattye Ludwig 🇺🇸🇺🇦
,
Laura Grossman
, and many others for tuning into my live video!

Get more from Mary L Trump in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android
© 2025 Mary L Trump
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture