The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Yodagirl
Yodagirl's avatar
Yodagirl
10h

Smiley John Roberts has pretty much established himself at the top of the list of great American traitors. No one in our history has gutted our constitution as this man has. The others betrayed our country in various ways-this man has betrayed it's foundation, the very thing he swore to protect.

Katie Davis
Katie Davis
9h

Still, what is behind their unconstitutional decisions? What is in it for them? Even more money and luxurious yacht vacations? Or, has someone blackmailed them, so their decisions are now about protecting themselves? Or is it simply the taste of power gone crazy? What the actual hell? Even an 8th grader can understand the separation of powers and the separation of church and state. Democracy is not rocket science. That's the point. Democracy is meant for all the people, not simply the wealthy elite.

