The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Adele Geraghty's avatar
Adele Geraghty
19h

Unfortunately, the people who could push back on him do not. All the rest of us can do is show our anger which he does not care about. What kind of power do we have that will make any difference? It’s like the Mafia is controlling the country.

Reply
Share
21 replies
Donna Powers's avatar
Donna Powers
19h

We will continue to witness “spectacle.” The next event will be orchestrated, as always, to satisfy Trump’s addiction to and appetite for the visual effect of power. His decisions exact a human, as well as significant financial cost; neither of which register or surface as important.

Once the event is in his rear view, as has been demonstrated by his waning discussion about and interest in Venezuela, he’ll create another spectacle, another distraction.

Distraction, whether he’s in the state of it or causing it, is Trump’s fundamental condition as a human being. His minions respond in kind.

When he decides to launch a retribution campaign, he’s unable to sequester his emotions or investment in the outcome. This behavior parallels his actions as a young boy when he was sent away to boarding school by his father after bashing a neighbor’s son with a rock.

Trump is absent any self-regulating skills. The ability to adjust or manage his emotions, maintain a stable level of self-esteem or tolerate disappointment leads to poor impulse control, an inability to accept consequences he generally masks with grandiosity laden with an air of entitlement

Trump’s chronic need to belittle and devalue others to protect his fragile ego will plague him until he dies. There won’t ever be a moment when he questions if he’s right. In Trump’s mind, it’s a foregone conclusion.

Reply
Share
5 replies
81 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture