The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Merry's avatar
Merry
1hEdited

“Welcome to The Art of the Scam, where we follow the gobsmacking corruption and grift being perpetuated by Donald, his family, and the people in his inner circle.”

…….

“But Donald has repeatedly described MAGA Inc., which can accept those unlimited contributions, as an organization whose spending he personally directs.”

Sounds like “ART OF THE STEAL” to me!

But then again… scam, grift, con, racket, swindle, hustle, steal. Essentially it’s all the same thing - the lawless, convicted felon/sexual predator, aka the king of scam’s lifelong MO.

And the dark money that’s been pouring in after Citizens United - particularly from the oligarchs who currently “own” DJT’s MAGA, Inc. AND SCOTUS - have caste massive DARKNESS and obscurity over the constitution and the rule of law, essentially rendering both meaningless.

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Peninsula Pirate's avatar
Peninsula Pirate
1h

So adding four or six justices to the SCOTUS would provide the tools to overturn all the anti-Constitutional decisions.

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