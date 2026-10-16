The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beverly Bullock's avatar
Beverly Bullock
Oct 16

BRAVO!!! Excellent!!!👏👏👏

Reply
Share
Denise Elsner Ford's avatar
Denise Elsner Ford
Oct 16

There is a saying in the Corrections Industry that succinctly describes the oft noted excuses used by the guilty: “There is no problem so big that I cannot blame it on somebody else.” Unlike projection, it IS conscious and is always a Hail Mary Pass. Donald KNOWS he is lying and is quite expert in shifting blame as sociopaths and Cluster B traited individuals demonstrate because it works. It is a Conscious Narrative that one must always be a victim to support the internal narrative that he is a GOOD GUY and his enemies are Bad Guys. Always need a fresh supply of Bad Guys to support the story. But I don’t think for a second that this is an unconscious process but is Page 1 of the Sociopath’s How To Get Away With Everything Handbook. He. knows, he’s. lying.

Reply
Share
104 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture