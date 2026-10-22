The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Apeetha Arunagiri's avatar
Apeetha Arunagiri
4d

Dear Mary, please notice that all public figures in every human culture would benefit greatly from an intensive course in sitting down and shutting up.

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Tim Conroy's avatar
Tim Conroy
4d

Hi Mary, I listened to it yesterday with great interest. I really appreciated your insights into the Donald. It sounds like your father was treated horribly by his father and brother. Your insights also helped me make sense of this horrible human being who is POTUS. Unfortunately I believe we get the Politicians we deserve. Best wishes to you.

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