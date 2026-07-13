The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Terra Crews's avatar
Terra Crews
7h

Thanks Mary. Your opinions and thoughts are always appreciated. Thank you for inspiring us to continue believing in hope for the future.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
7h

Thank you for this transcript.

Mary, you appear to have hope that the country will get through this. I sincerely hope you are correct.

As far as the vulgarian changing? As MTG says? Nonsense. He's exactly the same person I saw lying to Tom Brokaw and sneering at "affordable housing," on The Today Show, 46 years ago. He may have gotten meaner; he is certainly less articulate, but that basic personality is just the same.

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