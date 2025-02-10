Donald's Super Bowl Interviews

The new Trump regime, now in its fourth week of destruction, has unleashed more onslaughts on the rights of Americans, government agencies, and the rule of law. But at least we had the Super Bowl to make us feel better about everything, right?

Not to be overshadowed, Donald flooded the airwaves with two pregame interviews—one taped for Fox and the second live from Air Force One. From there, in the middle of the dystopian nightmare that continues to unfold, with an almost unimaginable level of support from his fascist party and many in the corporate media, Donald had a message designed—of course—to unite the American people. Because that's what he does best.

Let's look at this clip:

"There's a light over the United States. People are happy, more confident. The approval ratings for this country have gone through the sky more than at any time. We've had approval ratings that there's never been anything like it. We've never seen 49 points up, 49 points up. And I think there's a light actually long beyond this country, all over the world. I've been called by other leaders. They said, 'Sir, there's a light over our country right now. There's a light over the world.'"

Oh, a story in the middle of all those lies and delusions. Foreign leaders do not refer to each other as "Sir."

Anyway, there may indeed be a light over this country. I’m just hoping it’s the light of spaceships from other planets that are here to help those of us who don’t want to be here anymore escape. Now, it’s probably just the sun, but again—where do you start? Approval ratings are up? Foreign leaders are calling him "Sir"? God's in his heaven and all's right with the world? Angels are dancing on the heads of pins?

Honestly, he's a joke. Clearly, he's delusional. He's demented. However, this evangelical apostolic is dangerous. And of course, the people who push those kinds of deeply un-American beliefs have a lot of power now.

So, you have a little bit of insight into how well Donald made use of his time in front of the camera. These interviews should, theoretically, open up many opportunities for Donald to respond to the drastic implications of his regime’s swift and harmful actions. He could have reassured the American people about their financial security, their financial futures, or the stability of the government—which is looking very precarious right about now.

But, of course, chaos is his brand. It’s been created by him and the people he’s chosen to create it for him. So who are we kidding? Donald has never met an opportunity he didn’t squander.

What we got instead was the usual mix of lies, incoherent ramblings, and gaslighting.

Let’s talk about Elon Musk for a second because, sadly and tragically, he’s an unavoidable topic of conversation. As a so-called "unpaid special employee," his financial records remain hidden, covering what are almost certainly his many, many, many conflicts of interest—despite his sweeping, illegal, unconstitutional, and unconfirmed influence over our federal agencies.

Watch this clip:

"Why does Elon's financial disclosure remain secret?"

"Because nobody's looking at that. We're looking at all the corruption that's taking place. His financial disclosure is largely the number of shares he's got in very public companies, and that’s not secret at all. If you read that, you’ll see a lot. I mean, he talks about his whole thing. I read one where he really gave a very good history of himself. But basically, it’s a number of shares times a certain stock price. Why is that not public? It is public. All you have to do is read it."

Oh, something got under his very thin skin there. Of course, that’s not true. A lot of this stuff is not public—that’s why it needs to be disclosed. But there’s nothing quite like loyalty among thieves, is there?

Critics highlight Musk’s past demands for full government transparency while he benefits from secrecy around his finances and his massive government contracts.

Gee, I wish there had been somebody who could have done something about all of that between, say, 2021 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Donald downplayed concerns over Musk’s access to Americans’ private financial data, offering no justification—because he doesn’t have to. Of course, we should all be asking: Do we trust Elon? But that kind of seems like a rhetorical question at this point because the answer is, of course, we don’t.

Take a look at this clip:

"And I’ve had a great help with Elon Musk, who’s been terrific."

"Bottom line: Do you trust him? Do you trust Elon?"

"Oh, he’s not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it, he’s so into it. But I told him, do that, then I'm going to tell him very soon—like maybe in 24 hours—to go check the Department of Education. He’s going to find the same thing. Then I’m going to tell him to go check the military. Let’s check the military. We’re going to find billions—hundreds of billions—of dollars of fraud and abuse. But I can't tell you now."

First of all, he did not answer the question: Do you trust Elon Musk?

Secondly, he is giving one guy—unelected, unconfirmed, unvetted, who did not go through an FBI background check—access to everything. And it doesn’t look like anybody’s quite gotten around to stopping him yet.

When Donald and Elon Musk talk about the "billions and hundreds of billions of fraudulent expenses," what they are really telling you is how much money they’re going to steal from us.

Last week, several lawsuits were filed—good, because this seems to be one of the most effective ways we’re going to regain any ground. The group, represented by Public Citizen Litigation Group and the State Democracy Defenders Fund, alleges that Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency unlawfully accessed the Treasury Department’s payment systems, exposing Americans’ private financial data. A judge issued a temporary hold on Musk’s access, which is good. Although, of course, it remains to be seen whether or not Donald, his minions, and Musk—and his minion, Donald—are going to abide by the court’s ruling.

As lawsuits pile up, the GOP-controlled judiciary continues to shield Musk. Legal experts warn that while Musk faces numerous lawsuits, the corrupt, illegitimate supermajority of the Supreme Court—which has aligned itself with Donald Trump almost from day one—could enable Musk’s unchecked authority.

This is unconstitutional and illegal. But this corrupt, illegitimate Supreme Court supermajority doesn’t care about either of those things as long as whatever Donald and his regime do fulfills their own ambitions or their vision of what this country should look like.

Critics note that Musk has a history of mass firings, union-busting, and discrimination lawsuits at Tesla and Twitter. His tenure mirrors those tactics—consolidating power while courts struggle to check him.

This is all happening in real time. And it's terrifying.