The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Lord Summerisle's avatar
Lord Summerisle
2d

When are these hapless flunkies going to realize that their only purpose is to break the law on Donald Trump's behalf and to climb onto the sacrificial altar when the outrage reaches critical?

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Reggaemama's avatar
Reggaemama
2d

No way should we cut Noem nor Bondi any slack. Both need to be in prison.

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