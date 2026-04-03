[Photo credit: Andre Harnik, Getty Images]

Pam Bondi, one of Donald’s most sycophantic and loyal minions, was removed from her position as Attorney General of the United States after she failed to in her efforts to protect her boss and prosecute his perceived political enemies. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, a former personal lawyer to Donald, will be acting attorney general until a permanent replacement is named. The new AG is likely to be Blanche or Lee Zeldin, who, as Secretary of the Environmental Protection Agency, is currently in charge of destroying the planet on behalf of Donald’s cronies in the oil, gas, and coal industries.

From the outset, Bondi’s tenure at the Department of Justice was disastrous. She obliterated the separation between the DOJ and the White House, turning the agency into a purely political entity; she, along with Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General and head of the once-storied Civil Rights Division, shifted the division’s mission away from defending the right of all Americans—including and especially the most at risk—towards protecting the most privileged among us; through firings, reassignments, demotions, and forced retirements, she decimated the ranks of career civil servant professionals, destroying generations worth of institutional knowledge in the process; and she turned the DOJ into Donald Trump’s personal defense form. All of this was at the expense of the DOJ, which may never recover, the rule of law, and the American people.

It is almost impossible to quantify the extent of the damage Bondi has wrought, just as it is difficult to think of a way she could have been more subservient to the demands of her boss or more destructive to the agency she led on his behalf.

And yet, it still wasn’t enough to appease Donald.

He announced the decision to let Bondi go on his failing social media platform calling her

a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend [who is moving] to a much needed and important new job in the private sector.

He didn’t even bother to make up a new government position for her as he did with Kristi Noem. Noem’s sins, after all, weren’t nearly as consequential. While she got fired because she got too much attention when it was revealed she spent $220 million on an ad campaign largely featuring her, she did carry out Donald’s cruel and inhumane immigration policies to great effect.

Bondi, on the other hand, failed to fulfill her most essential obligations. First of all, she made the fatal error early on by taking Donald at his word. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he had promised voters that he would release the Epstein files as soon as he got back into office.

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His surrogates were even more direct.

In December 2023 Kash Patel said:

Been calling for ALL of it to be released so the public can have accountability- we must find out who pedo’d around with Epstein: Barr totally failed.

In October of 2024, JD Vance said:

Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list. That is an important thing.

Early in her tenure, in February 2025 Bondi was on Fox:

HOST: DOJ may be releasing the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients? Will that really happen? BONDI: It is sitting on my desk right now, to review.

Donald, of course, could have ordered the release of the Epstein files at any time and, in the months following his inauguration, and at his direction, the DOJ claimed it “found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials.” This reversal put the Department of Justice under intense bipartisan scrutiny over its failure to release the Epstein files.

Under threat of a bipartisan effort to force their release, Donald said that “House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide.” But, of course, given the ensuing delays and redactions, it looks like there was a lot to hide.

All of this kept the issue alive and Bondi was blamed. She was subpoenaed to testify before Congress about the DOJ’s non-compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Her performance—belligerent, disrespectful, obstructive—was meant for an audience of one, but clearly Donald could not forgive her for the fact that the Epstein files were still an ongoing issue.

But Bondi’s removal was also about her failure to go after Donald’s perceived political enemies with the relentlessness he required. It didn’t matter to him that the reason for her failures in this regard had nothing to do with her willingness to do his bidding, but instead that Bondi ran headlong into opposition to her (and his) agenda in the form of grand juries and a judiciary that, at least for the most part, are still willing to uphold the rule of law.

It’s hard to imagine anybody who did as much to meet Donald’s demands as Pam Bondi and the lesson here is that in the end nobody will be found to be loyal enough, sycophantic enough, or corrupt enough to stay on Donald’s good side.

Pam Bondi’s firing is illustrative of a problem facing anybody left in the Trump regime who is tasked with protecting Donald and undermining the system to further his corrupt agenda of self-enrichment. Unfortunately for us, there are still plenty of people waiting in line to try. The good news is, they will all fail because nothing they do will be enough, and the one thing he can’t be protected from is himself.

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