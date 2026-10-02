The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
Oct 2

Thank you for the article, Mary. No religion should be in our government. Religion is a personal choice. As I have said many times, Hegseth should be impeached.

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Michele McGurrin's avatar
Michele McGurrin
Oct 2

He’s a disgrace!!!

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