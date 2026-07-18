The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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NANCY BARDOS's avatar
NANCY BARDOS
11h

And may I just say that I don’t think a President should own a social media platform and post things as they fly into his head that more than likely should be discussed and vetted by experienced government people first……..and eventually posted in official messaging from the White House.

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
11h

Great piece, Mary❤️.

The biggest scam in politics (besides Donald and his entire family—not you, Mary😉) is convincing people to ignore what they’re actually living through. It’s amazing how “I’ll fix everything on day one” somehow turned into “None of this is his fault.” You can’t take credit for every success and dodge responsibility for every failure. Americans are paying more, allies are questioning us, and the world is way less stable because of this entitled global menace. People who had their head in the sand are finally getting pissed because his empty promises don’t match their reality.

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