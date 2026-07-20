The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Patty Mooney's avatar
Patty Mooney
9h

More people around the world watch the World Cup Final than the Super Bowl and World Series combined, which means Donald Trump did not embarrass the United States before a merely large audience. He did it before roughly a billion people. Spain had just earned the greatest prize in international soccer, yet Trump lingered onstage as though he had scored the winning goal himself, soaking up attention that belonged entirely to the players.

And perhaps that is the most bitterly ironic part: while millions of Americans have already lost health coverage, with millions more projected to become uninsured because of policies enacted under Trump, the man at the center of it all appeared before the entire world displaying an extraordinary need for attention, self-awareness and, quite possibly, the kind of professional help he has made harder for other people to obtain. Spain won the World Cup, but Trump still found a way to make America the loser.

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Ellie still in the mix in 26's avatar
Ellie still in the mix in 26
9h

Good on Spain for photoshopping him out of the picture.

The members of the military who died for Donnie, died in vain, and he doesn't give a rat's ass about them, or their families, or anyone else, that isn't Him.

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