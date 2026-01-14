ICE Is Beyond Reform
The incendiary combination of agents committing unprovoked violence with impunity and the Trump regime's claiming they have "absolute immunity" puts ICE beyond the pale
Since the murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week, Americans have been showing up and speaking out. Protests are growing in the streets of Minneapolis, where Good lived as well as in other American cities. Citizens across
the political spectrum are speaking out against an out-of-control regime and its out-of-control agency.
Good’s neighbors are showing up in large numbers to express solidarity. A Minneapolis resident contrasted ICE’s unlawful assaults on peaceful protestors to his father’s honorable military service:
My dad fought in World War II in the Battle of Bulge. He’d be rolling [in] his grave to see what’s happened to America now. And America needs to hold up a mirror to see what we’ve become. This is just so un-American to see Americans assaulting Americans like this. And these people here [at this protest] is what’s America, protesting the brutality of what’s happening in their cities and streets… My larger question is, who are these people? Where are they coming from? What training do they have? You know, are they Proud Boys? Are they Oathkeepers? Where are they getting these people from?
That is a great question. Where are these people coming from? We know for a fact that ICE was allocated $10.4 billion in fiscal year 2025, but, according to Phillip Bump at MS Now, the agency, thanks to last year’s budget bill received
far more than that: $45 billion over four years to expand its detention facilities and about $30 billion for staffing and bonuses. With just those increases . . . ICE stands to have a budget of about $30 billion during the fiscal year that began in October.
You would think this would be more than enough to provide for adequate, even exceptional training, but thanks to unrealistic quotas—the Trump regime demands 3,000 arrests daily—there is a growing need for new ICE agents, which has led to poor vetting (you could say it is the worst of the worst who are getting hired by the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Control, and ICE) and subpar training. They understood nothing, apparently, about crowd control or de-escalation.
All these factors, plus the bloodthirsty intentions of the Trump regime, are a recipe for disaster. When you add in the deployment of an increasing number of ICE agents who believe they can do whatever they want (after all, we’ve been told by several members of the Trump regime, including JD Vance, that Jonathan Ross has “absolute immunity”), more senseless deaths are unavoidable. This is not supposed to happen in America—we’re supposed to fight fascism, not act like fascists.
Sadly, ICE is a fascist organization, an aggressive occupying force with Nazis both in its ranks and at its head. ICE agents are being ordered into American cities to police American citizens, not protect them. Their presence is intended to keep us quiet and afraid and divided.
But, as it turns out, Americans don’t like it when thugs in face coverings commit unprovoked acts of violence against unarmed protestors, especially if the victim is an American citizen. We strongly object when the perpetrator is not held to account, the victim is defamed, and more violence is promised against those exercising their First Amendment rights.
The ICE Out for Good campaign held demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, Houston, San Antonio, Omaha, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others. Americans are raising their voices and hopefully Congress is beginning to listen because Democrats and even a handful of Republicans on Capitol Hill suggest a strong and forceful congressional response is necessary.
With another government shutdown deadline on January 30th, Democrats are prepared to leverage DHS funding as a bargaining tactic. Senator Chris Murphy plans to introduce legislation that would require arrest warrants, ban agents from wearing masks, limit ICE’s use of firearms, and restrict border patrol operations to the actual border.
But none of that goes far enough and reforming ICE should not be the objective here. Democrats finally need to understand that tacking to the right on immigration and immigration enforcement is not the way to go. ICE is an agency replete with fascist thugs doing the bidding of a fascist regime to the great detriment of the American people. It needs to be completely dismantled. Now.
Please consider that we are being played and that none of this is as it seems.
"If you catch 100 red fire ants as well as 100 large black ants, and put them in a jar, at first, nothing will happen. However, if you violently shake the jar and dump them back on the ground the ants will fight until they eventually kill each other. The thing is, the red ants think the black ants are the enemy and vice versa, when in reality, the real enemy is the person who shook the jar. This is exactly what's happening in society today. Liberal vs conservative, black vs white, pro mask vs anti-mask, vax vs anti-vax, rich vs poor, man vs woman, cop vs citizen, immigrant vs citizen. The real question we need to be asking ourselves is who's shaking the jar ... and why?" —Shera
President Obama's Warning: "You just have to flood a country's public square with enough raw sewage, you just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe. Once they lose trust in their leaders, in mainstream media, in political institutions, in each other, in the possibility of "truth", the games won."
We are those ants and that society and all that we are witnessing is contrived to destroy the United States—both sides of the blackmailed isle are in on it. Here are the WEF 2030 goals:
1) America will no longer be a super power
2) You will own nothing and be happy
To achieve this they have to destroy the old order first before they can usher in their new total surveillance tyrannical super state. To achieve that they are mercilessly dividing and conquering us which is the oldest playbook for control that exists. Here is how:
Ten Ways Billionaires Who Hate You Are Manipulating You Right Now by @thewisewolf
1) The first manipulation is the illusion of choice. You think you have two parties representing different visions for America but both parties are funded by the same billionaires, vote for the same surveillance bills, approve the same defense budgets, and serve the same corporate interests. The choice you are given is which color tie the puppet wears, not who controls the strings.
2) The second manipulation is emotional hijacking. The news does not inform you, it activates you. Every story is framed to trigger fear or anger or disgust because those emotions bypass your rational thinking and make you easier to control. You are not watching journalism. You are being subjected to psychological operations designed to keep you in a constant state of agitation.
3) The third manipulation is tribal sorting. The algorithm learns what makes you angry and feeds you more of it until your entire worldview is shaped by outrage at the other side. You are sorted into a tribe not because you chose it but because keeping you tribal keeps you predictable and profitable.
4) The fourth manipulation is false scarcity. You are told resources are limited and the other tribe is taking what belongs to you. Immigrants are stealing your jobs. Welfare recipients are draining your taxes. The other party is destroying your healthcare. Meanwhile the billionaire class has more wealth than any humans in history and could solve most of these problems tomorrow if they wanted to.
5) The fifth manipulation is memory holing. Stories that threaten powerful interests get buried or forgotten within days. Exposed crimes result in no consequences. Historical context that would help you understand the present is never taught. You are kept in a perpetual present with no past to learn from and no future to plan for.
6) The sixth manipulation is controlled opposition. The voices you think are fighting for you are often funded by the same interests they pretend to oppose. The outrage merchant on your side of the aisle is playing a character designed to keep you engaged and angry and tuned in while nothing ever actually changes.
7) The seventh manipulation is the Overton window. The range of acceptable opinion is artificially narrowed so that anything outside it seems extreme. Ideas that were mainstream fifty years ago are now treated as radical. Ideas that serve elite interests are treated as moderate common sense. You are not choosing your beliefs from the full range of human thought. You are choosing from a menu they wrote.
8) The eighth manipulation is learned helplessness. You are shown so many problems with no solutions that you eventually give up and accept that nothing can change. This is intentional. A population that believes resistance is futile does not resist. They scroll and complain and feel superior for understanding how bad things are while doing absolutely nothing about it.
9) The ninth manipulation is identity capture. Your political affiliation becomes your identity, and any attack on your party feels like an attack on you personally. This makes you defend politicians and policies that harm you because admitting they are wrong would mean admitting you were wrong, and your ego will not allow that.
10) The tenth manipulation is the most insidious of all: you are manipulated into believing you are too smart to be manipulated. Every person reading this thinks the manipulations I described apply to other people, the stupid people, the brainwashed people on the other side. That certainty is itself a manipulation. The moment you believe you are immune is the moment you become most vulnerable
There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject.. We cannot let them get away with these ridiculous ancient divide and conquer tactics...
