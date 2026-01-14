[Photo Credit: Octavio Jones, Getty Images]

Since the murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross last week, Americans have been showing up and speaking out. Protests are growing in the streets of Minneapolis, where Good lived as well as in other American cities. Citizens across

the political spectrum are speaking out against an out-of-control regime and its out-of-control agency.

Good’s neighbors are showing up in large numbers to express solidarity. A Minneapolis resident contrasted ICE’s unlawful assaults on peaceful protestors to his father’s honorable military service:

My dad fought in World War II in the Battle of Bulge. He’d be rolling [in] his grave to see what’s happened to America now. And America needs to hold up a mirror to see what we’ve become. This is just so un-American to see Americans assaulting Americans like this. And these people here [at this protest] is what’s America, protesting the brutality of what’s happening in their cities and streets… My larger question is, who are these people? Where are they coming from? What training do they have? You know, are they Proud Boys? Are they Oathkeepers? Where are they getting these people from?

That is a great question. Where are these people coming from? We know for a fact that ICE was allocated $10.4 billion in fiscal year 2025, but, according to Phillip Bump at MS Now, the agency, thanks to last year’s budget bill received

far more than that: $45 billion over four years to expand its detention facilities and about $30 billion for staffing and bonuses. With just those increases . . . ICE stands to have a budget of about $30 billion during the fiscal year that began in October.

You would think this would be more than enough to provide for adequate, even exceptional training, but thanks to unrealistic quotas—the Trump regime demands 3,000 arrests daily—there is a growing need for new ICE agents, which has led to poor vetting (you could say it is the worst of the worst who are getting hired by the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Control, and ICE) and subpar training. They understood nothing, apparently, about crowd control or de-escalation.

All these factors, plus the bloodthirsty intentions of the Trump regime, are a recipe for disaster. When you add in the deployment of an increasing number of ICE agents who believe they can do whatever they want (after all, we’ve been told by several members of the Trump regime, including JD Vance, that Jonathan Ross has “absolute immunity”), more senseless deaths are unavoidable. This is not supposed to happen in America—we’re supposed to fight fascism, not act like fascists.

Sadly, ICE is a fascist organization, an aggressive occupying force with Nazis both in its ranks and at its head. ICE agents are being ordered into American cities to police American citizens, not protect them. Their presence is intended to keep us quiet and afraid and divided.

But, as it turns out, Americans don’t like it when thugs in face coverings commit unprovoked acts of violence against unarmed protestors, especially if the victim is an American citizen. We strongly object when the perpetrator is not held to account, the victim is defamed, and more violence is promised against those exercising their First Amendment rights.

The ICE Out for Good campaign held demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, Houston, San Antonio, Omaha, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others. Americans are raising their voices and hopefully Congress is beginning to listen because Democrats and even a handful of Republicans on Capitol Hill suggest a strong and forceful congressional response is necessary.

With another government shutdown deadline on January 30th, Democrats are prepared to leverage DHS funding as a bargaining tactic. Senator Chris Murphy plans to introduce legislation that would require arrest warrants, ban agents from wearing masks, limit ICE’s use of firearms, and restrict border patrol operations to the actual border.

But none of that goes far enough and reforming ICE should not be the objective here. Democrats finally need to understand that tacking to the right on immigration and immigration enforcement is not the way to go. ICE is an agency replete with fascist thugs doing the bidding of a fascist regime to the great detriment of the American people. It needs to be completely dismantled. Now.