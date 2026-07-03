The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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John M Lane's avatar
John M Lane
17h

What Trump seems to ignore is that he can't take it with him. And how long is he going to actually be with us?

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Ghostlyair59's avatar
Ghostlyair59
17h

Mary❤️ you did a great job clearing that up! When I heard him say that in the video, I was like, “Hold on… did I hear that right?” 😂

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