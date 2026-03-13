The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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bayjh's avatar
bayjh
2h

Everyone ❤️ April Ryan!

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Charlotte Thompson's avatar
Charlotte Thompson
2h

Well, now we know why Donald is so fucked up. The first 4 years were bad enough, but he's even worse now. He definitely has dementia, because I have been around it and recognize it when I see it. Of course, the fucking republicans let him get away with everything, when he should have been impeached before he started this crazy war.

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