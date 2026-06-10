The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Graham's avatar
Nancy Graham
3hEdited

Donald is the "crazy aunt in the basement" that got turned loose on the country. If the capacity is in the country to vote this person into the White House, then America is having a difficult lesson to learn. So be it and may the wisdom of the learning experience prevail. He is the very opposite of what America represents.

Reply
Share
William Burke's avatar
William Burke
17m

With regard to “structural solutions” allow me to suggest that we identify and inventory every constitutional and statutory loophole that this shithead has exploited and target it for obliteration. A recipe for reform, which, unfortunately, has lots and lots of ingredients.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mary L Trump · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture