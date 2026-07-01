The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Ma's avatar
Ma
30m

Supreme criminals. Impeach. Expand.

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Ma's avatar
Ma
37m

When high interest rates mean something. Accruing interest on penalties for the orange mussolini might be bigger in the awards for e. Jean Carroll. That’s why Donald wants lower interest rates. It wasn’t to help his profligate criminal cronies. Just saying. What a dumbass group of criminals. “God WILL get you for that.”

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