The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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TP's avatar
TP
9h

As DJT deteriorates he becomes more dangerous to the country and the world It is INCUMBENT on Congress to act to protect our nation and use every Constitutional tool to protect the American people.

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Kathy Roeske's avatar
Kathy Roeske
9h

It is distressing and sad that our country’s 250th anniversary is being celebrated while a narcissistic petulant Fascist child and his idiot cronies are controlling our government. It’s deplorable.

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