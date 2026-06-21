The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Critical Thinking's avatar
Critical Thinking
3h

There’s nothing wrong with the reflecting pool

It’s a perfect reflection of Trump and his administration, his mental state, his deal making skills, his corruption , the decay of civil discourse, DC politics, and the goals and actions of both political parties.

In other words the decaying of our country as a whole.

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linda shore's avatar
linda shore
2h

He said vandals caused the mess in the pool. Who will stand up and ask to see the images from the many security cameras in the area. Demand to see the vandals in action. If there are none, let him explain his accusation.

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