Yes, Donald, we are all still talking about Jeffrey Epstein, the sex trafficker and rapist of girls and young women who was your very close friend for over a fifteen years. I’m sure you remember him, as well as his co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell who was is also a convicted sex trafficker and rapist of girls and young. Maxwell was found guilty of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to commit those very crimes and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Despite your protestations to the contrary, Maxwell is still alive and still relevant.

Why are we still talking about Donald’s close friend, Jeffrey Epstein, the rapist and sex trafficker of girls and young women? It’s entirely down to him, actually, because he promised his ever-gullible base that when he was back in the Oval Office, he’d order the release of the Epstein files. He promised them that those files would include the names of people at the upper echelons of the Democratic Party—the globalists, the people that he and other Republicans have taught them to hate with a heat of a thousand white-hot suns. And all of them would be implicated in Epstein’s crime.

Then, when Donald actually had the power to release those files, he didn’t do it. But this really matters to his base, and the topic isn’t going away because they won’t let it.

Much of the chaos Donald creates is meant to distract from his scandals, so we need to remain focused on those scandals. This week, there have been a number of updates, one pertaining to Maxwell. Back in July, she met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche for two days. Shortly thereafter, she was transferred to a minimum security prison.

According to a whistleblower, who conveyed this information to Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), since the transfer, Maxwell has been receiving preferential treatment which Raskin described this way:

The whistleblower made clear that Ghislaine Maxwell is just in a completely different category than every other prisoner. She gets essentially room service behind bars. She can use the shower, she can use the gym whenever she wants to. She gets special treatment there. And unlike other prisoners who have to communicate with people outside of the prison through the unreliable and very slow mail system, she’s actually getting messages sent through the warden to the people that she wants to communicate with. And the warden is actually offering her the opportunity to communicate on legal matters with people outside of the prison through the warden.

Maxwell also has access to computers and a service dog in training. If this does not make your blood boil, I’m not sure what will. It’s bad enough that a woman who was convicted of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to rape and sex traffic girls and young women is getting preferential treatment at the direction of the president of the United States, but what message does that send, to her victims and the victims of Jeffrey Epstein in particular, but also to victims of rape and sex trafficking everywhere? If you are powerful enough, rich enough, connected enough, and willing to lie to protect your benefactor, your victims don’t matter—as long as Donald Trump is calling the shots and you are willing to do him a favor.

The whistleblower also revealed that Maxwell is in the process of applying for a presidential commutation.

Raskin said:

I learned from a Republican, that there’s a lot of chatter that [Donald] just pardoned 77 people who participated in different ways in his attempt to lie about the 2020 presidential election, his attempt to overthrow the election... Some people are seeing that as a smokescreen to get people talking about that because none of these people are facing federal prosecution. They’ve already been disbarred or faced other kinds of charges, but all of that is really meant to distract people from what may be a pardon forthcoming for Ghislaine Maxwell.

If Maxwell is pardoned, that will not retroactively make her not guilty of the crimes for which she were convicted. In fact, in order to receive a pardon, you have to admit your guilt. A pardon doesn’t make Ghislaine Maxwell any less guilty, any less a remorseless monster. Yet she would be free and her victims will likely suffer horribly knowing that she was let off the hook despite her horrific crimes against them.

A few weeks back, Donald was asked by CNN’s Kaitlyn Collins whether he has plans to pardon Maxwell. He pretended not to know who Maxwell was. When Collins informed him the Supreme Court was not going to hear her appeal, he said he’d “look at it.”

Donald knows exactly who Maxwell is. He knows about the crimes she committed and Todd Blanche’s meetings with her. There is no way she would have been transferred to the minimum-security prison where the vast majority of the inmates are serving time for non-violent offenses and white-collar crimes without his say-so.

It seems increasingly likely Maxwell has more than enough dirt on Donald to use as a bargaining chip to increase her chances of getting a pardon. The New Republic reports that a growing number of Republican lawmakers are alarmed by new information linking Donald to Epstein and his crimes.

On Twitter, journalist David Schuster recently posted:

A few GOP house members say they’ve heard from FBI/DOJ contacts that the Epstein files (with copies in different agencies) are worse than Michael Wolff’s description of Epstein photos showingTrump with half naked teenage girls. Speculation/rumors sweeping through GOP caucus.

If these Republicans in Congress don’t know who Donald Trump is by now, maybe actual evidence of his having participated in such despicable crimes will help wake them up, though I doubt it. But there’s something else we need to remember: many people know what’s in the Epstein files, which means there are many people complicit in keeping them the files out of the public view. It’s very possible, if not probable, that they’re keeping the Epstein files from public view in order to protect those named in them; those, that is, who may either have helped cover up or been complicit in Epstein’s crimes.

We learned today that House Speaker Mike Johnson has agreed to swear in Democrat Adelita Grijalva after a seven-week delay. Grijalva was duly elected to Congress back in September to represent Arizona’s 7th Congressional District in a free and fair election. By refusing to allow her to take her seat, Johnson has denied the constituents of Arizona’s 7th Congressional District representation.

Why the delay? Well, Grijalva will provide the final signature needed to force a vote on whether the House will demand the FBI release the Epstein files.

Only a handful of Republicans have signed this discharge petition—Thomas Massey, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Nancy Mace, and Lauren Bobert—but with Grijalva sworn in, that will be enough. The question is, will recent information that’s come to light persuade even more Republicans to join them or, in the interim, have Mike Johnson and Donald threatened that handful of Republicans into changing their minds?

Even if the Epstein files aren’t released, this issue is not going away—not because Democrats refuse to let it go, although we won’t—but because Donald’s base won’t let it go. And that’s entirely down to him.