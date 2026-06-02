The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
4h

Donald always claims to hold all the cards. Problem is that he doesn't know which card game he is playing.

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ConnieW's avatar
ConnieW
4h

Thanks, Mary. Another well written summary of our current mess.

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