The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Stan Duffner's avatar
Stan Duffner
31m

They are still being followers of the trumpy ideal of always looking out for themselves and not the country. No matter what they say.

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linda sherer's avatar
linda sherer
26m

Great column!! About time this was said! Republicans have always been nasty, selfish and dangerous. This didn't happen overnight or in a vacuum.

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