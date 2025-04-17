Live with Tara Setmayer and Michelle Kinney of The Seneca Project
A recording from Mary L Trump's live video
Apr 17, 2025
The Good in Us
Listen to The Good in Us newlsetter while you drive, cook, walk the dog, or simply because you have no interest in reading it.Listen to The Good in Us newlsetter while you drive, cook, walk the dog, or simply because you have no interest in reading it.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michelle Kinney
Writes Michelle Kinney Subscribe
Tara Setmayer
Recent Episodes
Share this post