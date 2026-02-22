Is that a baby rattle or a tiny golden gavel? [Photo Credit: Saul Loeb/Getty]

Another banner week under the Trump regime. Here is what caught my eye--plus daily recaps!

Coffee with Katie Phang, Joyce Vance, and Me!

There’s nothing quite like hanging out with good friends to sort through and mitigate the horrors!

In Conversation with April Ryan

I had the opportunity to speak with journalist extraordinaire and the longest-serving Black White House correspondent, April Ryan. April and I talked the state of American journalism and the trauma involved in pursuing that profession during Donald’s time in office, and we reminisced about School House Rock!

This Week’s Daily Wrap-Ups

Monday, 16 February

The Department of Homeland Security sends hundreds of administrative subpoenas to Google, Reddit, Discord and Meta names and contact information of email addresses anonymous social media accounts that criticize ICE; Republicans reject Democrat’s demands for ICE reforms; the fallout from A.G. Pam Bondi’s disastrous appearance at the House Judiciary hearing; The DHS is shutdown—but ICE is still funded; the SAVE Act—which will make it harder for tens of millions of Americans to vote, goes to the Senate; and the day’s Emotional Support Moment: a gently flowing river.

Tuesday, 17 February

Still trying to re-litigate—and rewrite—history, the Justice Department has issued new subpoenas in a Florida-based investigation involving Donald’s perceived political adversaries and the government’s response to Russian interference in the 2016 election; Republicans are looking into how the DOJ obtained phone records from sitting members of Congress—and Lindsay Graham threatens to sue; The Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, a long-time civil rights leader and a prominent figure in American politics, has died at the age of 84; and the day’s Emotional Support Moment: a grizzly bear chilling out.

Wednesday, 18 February

In the wake of the release o millions of files connected to Jeffrey Epstein, the United Nations Human Rights Council describes the existence of a “global criminal

enterprise;” Les Wexner, who financed Epstein to the tune of a billion dollars, is deposed by Congress; New Mexico lawmakers passed legislation to launch a full-scale investigation into what happened at Epstein’s Zorro Ranch; Pope Leo rejects Donald’s invitation to the “Board of Peace;” and the day’s Emotional Support Moment: waves crashing on the beach.

Thursday, 19 February

The arrest of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and the implications for the failure of Donald’s DOJ to hold the perpetrators accountable; the grift that is the “Board of Peace” is right out in the open during its first meeting; the U.S. trade deficit climbed because of Donald’s tariffs—despite his promise the opposite would happen; a look at the mid-terms, including the dangers presented by the SAVE act, Republicans fund-raising advantage, and Donald’s plummeting approval rating; and the day’s Emotional Support Moment: A basket full of kittens!

