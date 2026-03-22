It is an incredibly dangerous state of affairs when a country’s leader lies about a war of his choosing for which he has offered no clear rationale and seems to have no idea how to end, but here we are. We’re into week four of the American-Israeli war against Iran. In addition to mounting casualties, sky-rocketing oil prices, and daily displays of callousness from Donald and others in the Trump regime, the FCC threaten the freedom of the press; Donald’s Epstein cover-up expands; and Donald continues to demonstrate his ignorance, his racism, and his cruelty.

Speaking of which, Robert Mueller, former director of the FBI and special counsel tasked with investigating the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, died last night.

As Joyce Vance wrote, “[Mueller] was a giant of a man whose commitment to justice and fairness was staunch.”

In response to Mueller’s death, Donald wrote:

“Good. I’m glad he’s dead.”

As if we needed any more evidence of his pettiness and depravity.

Saying No to the Toddler

Tuesday, 17 March

Our allies finally say no as Donald’s power is challenged, but he continues to escalate his illegal and unconstitutional war. A rare, unified refusal to support him may signals a turning point—only consistent resistance may finally limit his ability to cause further harm.

Forcing the Media to Lie

Wednesday, 18 March

Brendan Carr, the corrupt, sycophantic chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is now threatening to revoke broadcast licenses after Donald criticized media coverage of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, the war of choice he launched without seeking the permission of Congress or the American people.

Normalizing Depravity

Thursday, 19 March

A look at a deeply troubling case in a New Jersey federal courtroom, where federal prosecutors’ plea deal with a self-confessed child pornographer lays bare the staggering dysfunction of Donald’s DOJ under Pam Bondi. Connecting the dots from the botched plea agreement and the Trump regime’s intervention on behalf of accused rapist and sex trafficker Andrew Tate, the question is: Why is Donald Trump so eager to Trump normalize misogyny and the crimes of sexual predators.

Treating Allies Like Enemies

Friday, 20 March

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visited the White House yesterday to reaffirm the U.S.–Japan alliance. The meeting unfolded exactly as one might expect when one of the leaders involved has no clear grasp of how to manage the crisis he created. That crisis, of course, is Donald’s war of choice in Iran.

This Week’s Daily Wrap-Ups

Monday, March 16

Most of our allies have responded cautiously or outright rejected Donald’s request to send warships to escort merchant vessels through the embattled Strait of Hormuz. American consumers are not responding well to the spike in gas prices. Brendan Carr, chair of the Federal Communications Commission, is threatening to revoke broadcast licences after Donald criticized media coverage of the U.S.–Israel war with Iran. And seven years after raids on his other properties, investigators are only now searching Jeffrey Epstein’s massive 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

Tuesday, March 17

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned, saying he “cannot in good conscience” support Donald’s war in Iran because Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States. Kent is a notorious anti-semite, so he is blaming Israel. Senate Republicans are pressing ahead with a major election-year push to make it harder for certain Americans to vote by trying to push through the SAVE America Act. And House Oversight Chair James Comer has formally subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi to testify about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Thursday, March 19

Japan’s prime minister, Sanae Takaichi met with Donald at the White House today to reaffirm the U.S.-Japan alliance. Israel attacked the South Pars natural gas field in Iran last night; Donald falsely claimed he knew nothing about Israel’s plans. The Pentagon plans to ask for an additional $200 billion for Donald’s war in Iran. Meanwhile, there have been reports from religious freedom groups that more than 200 troops had filed complaints about superiors saying the war was “part of God’s divine plan.” And The AP reports that the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, central to coordinating U.S. policy across the Middle East, is operating with fewer resources, less experience, and key leadership gaps.

Friday, March 20

Brent crude briefly topping $119 a barrel, up more than 60% since the war began, while European natural gas prices have roughly doubled. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 1% and is now on track for its fourth straight losing week and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped over 2,200 points (6.6%) in the last month. To counter the economic fallout resulting from his reckless war, Donald is considering lifting sanctions on some Iranian oil. A nineteen-year-old died in ICE custody, one of at least 11 such deaths reported this year. And Donald’s characterization of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is being increasingly called into question.

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