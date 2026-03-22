The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Carol A. Heasley's avatar
Carol A. Heasley
4h

I couldn’t agree more that Israel is a horrible country run by horrible people, like the Americans, who have gone about pillaging other countries and installing leaders who rape the people; I have studied the Jews culture and religion, following them for centuries to their slaughter of Palestinians to satisfy their misguided notion that the land is theirs. I have been to Israel, and I like their country and people just as I like my fellow American Jews, but their belief in the promised land for them is a myth.

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MariElena's avatar
MariElena
4h

I am reaching the point where I no longer know what to say.

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