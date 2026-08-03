The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Joan P. Kitchen's avatar
Joan P. Kitchen
3h

I can’t wait until he’s gone, either through the end of his term or death.

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William Roberts's avatar
William Roberts
3h

"warmonger, but that was how Lindsey Graham’s generation thought about national security" I'm in that generation and that's certainly not my way of thinking. He was a fucking warmonger and I'm happy he's gone.

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