MAGA. Credit: Reuters

Donald spent months telling his supporters that war with Iran was necessary. Now, some of the very people who cheered him on are accusing him of surrendering to the country he claimed was one of America’s greatest enemies, and they are furious.

The reaction from many of Donald’s supporters has been remarkable. Some of the people who spent years defending every decision he made are now openly questioning whether they are even looking at the same person.

MAGA supporter: Same guy, different days. I don’t know anymore. At this point, I’m fairly certain we’re either dealing with a clone that’s replaced our man, or maybe this is his evil twin. I’m asking the question, would the real Donald Trump stand up, please? Because, sir, we really, really miss you and we really, really need you. Ever since this whole stupid deal began three months ago, you’ve completely changed. Donald Trump went from being the ultimate badass, blowing narco terrorists out of the Caribbean Sea and sending our boys in to capture Maduro out of Venezuela, to signing a surrender agreement with the world’s largest terrorist group.

Clearly, we have very different definitions of what constitutes a “badass.” I do not consider it particularly admirable to disregard due process, kill people on tiny boats in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, or kidnap the head of another country simply because Donald does not like him.

What I find more interesting, however, is the insistence that Donald has somehow become a different person. He has not. He is exactly who he has always been. The difference is that he is no longer capable of hiding it.

This is not his evil twin. It is not a clone. It is Donald finally revealing, in increasingly obvious ways, exactly who he has always been: a profoundly weak man who mistakes bluster for strength and threats for leadership. He has never been a brilliant businessman. He has never been the master negotiator his supporters imagined him to be. And he has certainly never been the dealmaker he spent decades pretending to be.

It is also worth remembering that the earlier clips criticizing President Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the JCPOA, were themselves built on falsehoods. Donald spent years attacking that agreement as weak and unenforceable. Now he appears perfectly willing to accept terms that amount to an even greater capitulation while simultaneously arguing that Iran, a regime he has repeatedly described as one of the world’s leading sponsors of terrorism, has every right to protect its own interests.

For nearly a decade, Donald managed to keep the many competing factions within his political movement marching in roughly the same direction. It was always an uneasy coalition of populists, isolationists, Christian nationalists, establishment Republicans, and foreign policy hawks. They frequently disagreed with one another, yet they remained united behind Donald because they believed he alone could deliver political victories for their movement.

That coalition now appears to be showing signs of strain.

Some of Donald’s most loyal supporters are beginning to recognize the contradictions they previously ignored. They are watching him abandon positions he once described as nonnegotiable. They are watching him defend agreements he once condemned. And, perhaps for the first time, some of them are beginning to ask whether the image they built of Donald ever existed at all.

That growing frustration is no longer confined to anonymous social media posts. It is becoming increasingly visible among some of Donald’s most prominent supporters and commentators.

This is what commentator Tim Dillon said:

The MAGA movement is starting to be pulled apart and it’s fraying and there’s only so many parties you can throw. There’s only so many UFC events at White House lawn you can throw to keep these people entertained. There’s only so many concerts in the park or whatever the hell they’re going to try to do. Kid Rock can only do a fly by a stealth bomber so many times before people start to go, “Hey, what’s going on here? Why don’t I have any money? Why don’t I have any money? Did you see Kid Rock? Dude, he did a... Shut up. Where’s my money? I don’t have any money. What are we doing?”

Clearly, he is no longer entertained.

The reality is beginning to wear thin for many of Donald’s most ardent supporters because he continues lying to them in ways that are increasingly impossible to ignore. The economy is struggling. Prices continue to rise. After promising for nearly a decade that he would never drag the United States into another war, he launched an unnecessary and unconstitutional war of choice against Iran. At the same time, he continues to project weakness abroad while weakening America at home.

According to reporting from Axios, Donald’s agreement with Iran has triggered one of the most significant internal rebellions within MAGA since 2015. The backlash is not coming from Democrats. It is coming from Donald’s own allies. More importantly, it is coming from many of the same commentators, pro-Israel activists, and foreign policy hawks who spent months defending his war of choice while attacking anybody who questioned it as disloyal or unpatriotic.

Now, many of those same voices are turning against him.

MAGA commentator Batya Ungar-Sargon : Every video I’ve seen coming out of Switzerland has been utterly humiliating. We are the world’s greatest superpower and yet we have so obviously been brought to our knees. We are the ones who are showing up with this aura of desperation such that they can tweet the most despicable things at us. We just destroyed their Navy and their economy, and yet it’s us who are showing up as if on bended knee, begging them to open the Strait of Hormuz. This is an utter disaster and not just on the Iran front, it’s a disaster on the global stage. I mean, what message do you think this sends to China, that we can be so easily brought down after such a phenomenal military success? It just makes an utter mockery of American power.

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It is remarkable that so many people are only now arriving at this conclusion. Donald has been making a mockery of the presidency and of the United States since the day he first entered politics. None of what is happening now should come as a surprise. When you put an incompetent, ignorant, and profoundly weak man in a position of enormous power, you should expect incompetent, ignorant, and profoundly weak leadership.

The irony, of course, is that many of the people expressing outrage today spent years defending Donald against every criticism, insisting that he alone projected strength on the world stage. Now they are watching him negotiate from a position of weakness after leading the country into a war he promised would never happen. The contradiction has become impossible to ignore, even for some of his most loyal supporters.

That is the larger story unfolding inside MAGA. This is no longer simply a disagreement over one agreement with Iran. It is an increasingly public recognition that the image Donald carefully constructed over decades as a fearless negotiator and master dealmaker is collapsing under the weight of reality. The farther reality drifts from the mythology, the harder it becomes for even his most devoted supporters to reconcile the two.

For months, the Trump regime portrayed Iran as an existential threat to the United States. Americans were told that extraordinary military action was necessary because Iran’s nuclear program represented an immediate and unacceptable danger. The administration repeatedly argued that there was no alternative and that military force was the only path forward.

Now, many of the same people who defended that argument are questioning what, exactly, all of that was supposed to accomplish.

Ben Shapiro: With that said, this MOU appears to be, just from the text, a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual stated goals that were set by the administration at the beginning…In my opinion, the Vice President of the United States, the chief negotiator on this particular project, has not well served the president.

Well, there is J.D. Vance, already finding himself underneath the bus. Apparently Donald needed somebody to blame, and Vance was conveniently available. That is one of the constants of Donald’s political career. When something goes wrong, accountability always belongs to somebody else.

What makes this criticism particularly revealing is that it is not coming from opponents of the war. It is coming from people who enthusiastically supported Donald’s decision to launch it. They defended the administration’s claim that Iran posed an intolerable threat. They insisted that military action was unavoidable. They argued that enormous sacrifices were justified because the objectives were so important.

Now they are looking at the agreement and asking where those objectives went.

The Trump regime justified military action by insisting that Iran’s nuclear program had to be eliminated. Americans were told that zero uranium enrichment was the goal. They were told Iran’s ballistic missile program had to end. They were told terrorism had to be confronted and that sanctions would remain in place until those objectives had been achieved.

Instead, the administration now appears prepared to make significant concessions to the very government it spent months describing as an existential threat. Sanctions are already being relaxed, oil exports are resuming, and the larger questions surrounding Iran’s enriched uranium and future military capabilities remain unresolved.

As a result, what we are witnessing is not simply disagreement over one diplomatic agreement. We are watching a growing divide emerge inside the MAGA movement itself. One faction refuses to acknowledge that Donald could ever be wrong and therefore views whatever agreement he signs as, by definition, a success. The other sees what is unfolding as an unmistakable capitulation after months of war, tens of billions of dollars spent, global instability, higher energy prices, and the unnecessary loss of human life.

That leaves us with a question that should have been asked before this war ever began.

Donald spent years attacking President Obama for negotiating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the JCPOA. He condemned diplomacy as weakness and insisted that only overwhelming pressure could produce an acceptable outcome. Yet here we are, watching the United States attempt to negotiate an agreement that, by almost every measure, leaves America in a weaker position than the agreement Donald spent years ridiculing.

If diplomacy was always going to be the final destination, and if the agreement now being pursued is objectively worse than the JCPOA Donald tore up, then why was this war started in the first place?