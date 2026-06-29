The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

The Good in Us by Mary L. Trump

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Sandra Greer's avatar
Sandra Greer
6h

Why was this war started in the first place? To take everyone's mind off the Epstein Files, of course, plus all the other stealing that is going on.

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sharon Maxey's avatar
sharon Maxey
6h

I think it’s worsening dementia, layered on a low-IQ (his fave insult), sociopath.

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