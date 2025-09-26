Mary Trump Live

These are indeed the times that try men souls, because an assault on one of us, especially one person in particular, is an assault on us all. This week we have learned that not one, not two, but three horrors occurred at the U.N. It was indeed triple sabotage.

And in the event you think I’m not being serious, we can see from a post written by the man himself. Yes, indeed at the U.N., Donald was the victim of triple sabotage.

Let’s go through it, shall we? Because this is serious stuff. In fact, I demand that there be a secret service investigation. Oh, wait, there already is one. Okay, cool. Your tax dollars at work.

Yes, Donald and Melania were attacked by an escalator that wasn’t moving. No, seriously. Their lives were in danger. Those things are sharp. They have pointy teeth. What if they had fallen? They would’ve been cut to ribbons. And then a man who doesn’t need a teleprompter, who in fact mocks people who use them for being stupid and boring flipped out because his teleprompter was broken for three minutes.

Finally, when Donald asked Melania what she thought of his speech, she told him she hadn’t been able to hear a word of it. Donald, of course, took this to mean that somebody intentionally interfered with his audio equipment making it impossible for people to hear what he was saying, which would’ve been nice. But I think Melania didn’t hear his speech because she wasn’t paid enough to pay attention to it.

Regardless of whether you think this was a big deal, the president of the United States of America at the UN General Assembly was whether you want to believe it or not, whether you want to give it any credence or not, was indeed the victim of triple sabotage.

The full weight of the American intelligence agencies must be brought to bear on this horror. Donald, in addition to launching a secret service investigation, and I kid you not, has written a letter to the Secretary General of the United States, who unlike him, probably has better things to do. And so do we.

Let’s dive in.

Hello and welcome to tonight’s episode of Mary Trump Live. Yes, this is a thing that’s actually happening. When I woke up this morning and I saw the news, I could not believe every single story was about the fact that the president of the United States was throwing a temper tantrum because an escalator stopped and a teleprompter malfunctioned for about two minutes. This was front page news—article after article after article. Donald and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are calling for multiple investigations for the people behind it (whatever “it” is) to be fired.

Donald’s speech at the U.N. was deeply degrading, but this is beyond the pale, I don’t really know what else to say about it. But what I fear is that Donald and Leavitt and others who benefit from pushing this sort of paranoid conspiratorial nonsense are not going to let it go.

There are certain things we’re not going to let go either. For example, the fact that Donald’s name appears several times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

This afternoon. Donald signed an executive order directing Attorney General Pam Bondi and U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia Jeannine Pirro to reinstate the death penalty in Washington DC.

I’m against the death penalty In all instances, but what concerns me is that Donald is going to make death the punishment for accidentally flipping the kill switch on an escalator or failing to run a teleprompter properly.

This is what Donald had to say when during the signing:

|It’s the death penalty for somebody that kills people in Washington DC. I think it’s capital. It’s a very interesting capital punishment, capitol city, capital capital. But this is our capitol city. We can’t allow that to happen. People come in from Iowa to look at the Lincoln Memorial and they end up getting killed. It doesn’t happen anymore. It’s not going to happen, and if it does happen, it’s the death penalty for the person that did it. And this goes into effect.

Pam Bondi then assured us the Trump regime plans to reinstate the death penalty in all fifty states.

I have a question. How many deaths in Washington DC was Donald responsible for during COVID? I know logical inconsistency is his thing, but since he completely eradicated crime in the capitol, why would capital punishment be necessary? Does he know those two words or spelled differently?

Instating the death penalty is, of course, part of the larger project of intimidating Americans in blue cities and another reminder that Democrats should have, and must when they have power again, make Washington DC our 51st state.

Today was another day in which Donald demonstrated his willingness to use the government to take revenge on his perceived political enemies. In that executive order signing, he talked openly about private citizens he wants to see investigated for the crime of disagreeing with him.

|Soros is a name certainly that I keep hearing. I don’t know, but Soros is a name that I hear. I hear a lot of different names. I hear names of some pretty rich people that are radical left people. Maybe I hear about a guy named Reid Hoffman. Somebody’s a pretty rich guy I guess, and I hear about him. I don’t know. Maybe could be him. Could be. A lot of people. We hear the same names, but they’re bad and we’re going to find out, and if they are funding these things, they’re going to have some problems because they’re agitators and they’re anarchists. These are anarchists.

Donald is alluding to the DOJ’s bogus investigation into left-leaning non-profits, which he’s characterized as radical agencies that are responsible for creating the very dangerous political climate and funding violent political actors.

The New York Times reports that a senior official at the DOJ directed U.S. attorneys in multiple cities to bring investigations targeting George Soros’ Open Society Foundation. Open Society focuses on human rights, justice, and government transparency. Potential charges against Soros include racketeering, wire fraud, arson, and material support for terrorism.

This breaks a longstanding norm that political influence should be kept out of federal prosecutions. That is out the window now. It has been for a long time. Donald’s DOJ also plans to go after another one of his perceived political enemies: FBI director James Comey. As of this evening, Comey has been charged by the DOJ with making a false statement and obstruction of a congressional proceeding from when he testified in 2020 about the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

This news comes just days after Donald demanded Pam Bondi investigate Comey, among others.

That last part is not supposed to happen. The Attorney General of the United States is supposed to be independent of and from the politics of whoever is in the Oval Office.

I want to refer quickly back to language Donald used when discussing the left-leaning non-profits the Trump regime is targeting: he mentioned terrorism. When you start throwing that word around, things are going to get very scary, very fast because an accusation of terrorism can be used as a justification for the most horrific kinds of retribution and punishment.

As for Comey, I think it’s a little ungrateful of Donald to go after the guy who’s largely responsible for putting him in the White House in 2016 in the first place. But Donald holds grudges and he’s much more focused on the fact that Comey, who was the head of the FBI at the beginning of Donald’s term, investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election and came to the conclusion that Donald benefitted from it. Donald has had a problem with this since the beginning because he wants everybody to believe that the claim of Russian interference is a hoax.

White House press secretary and taxpayer-funded liar Karolyn Leavitt was asked the following question about Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York:

|The case against [ ] James was extensively investigated for five months and [Donald’s] handpicked, attorney General Eric Siebert could not find any evidence that she committed a crime. So is [Donald] saying here, does it matter if there’s a crime? He just wants his political enemies to be charged?

This was Leavitt’s response:

|Well, let me just walk you through Leticia James Leticia James completely abused her oath of office. Leticia James was actively and openly engaged in lawfare. You talk about weaponizing the Department of Justice. What was Leticia James’s campaign slogan? It was prosecute Donald Trump. She was saying she was going to prosecute Donald Trump before she even knew if Donald Trump committed a crime, which of course he did not. Those are not the words of a serious prosecutor. Those are the words of a corrupt politician who is abusing their power. She actively campaigned on that. She also led the witch hunt, the financial fraud investigation against Donald in the Trump Organization.

Yes. The witch hunt that resulted in a conviction and massive fine to the tune of $500 million. But Leavitt did not say whether or not the mortgage fraud charges against James were factual. Why didn’t she address that issue? Because we know that there’s literally no evidence to suggest that Letitia James committed mortgage fraud. So what Leavitt is saying is that because James, in her view, politicized her office, she must be punished.

I don’t know if it’s unseemly to run on prosecuting somebody. I do know that Letitia James knows more than I do about the evidence the New York AGs office had at that time about Donald’s criminality. But as Attorney General, she did her job. She followed the evidence, she put a case together, she tried it, and she won. In Donald Trump’s America, that means that she must be punished, she must be prosecuted, and, if he has his way, she’ll be incarcerated.

Yesterday, Donald canceled a meeting with top Democrats. if you’ll remember, Chuck Schumer told us that he and Hakeem Jeffries had demanded a meeting with Donald to discuss the impending government shutdown, which Schumer desperately wants to avoid.

The fact that Schumer and Jeffries want to negotiate a funding deal at all is, I think, deeply ill-advised. They should be doing everything in their power to hang on to whatever leverage they still have. But Donald canceled the meeting anyway so that point is moot.

In the increasingly unlikely event that a deal can’t be reached, ABC News is reporting that the White House Office of Management budget (OMB) has instructed agencies to prepare for mass firings. This is much more drastic than furloughing workers, which is what has occurred in the past during government shutdowns. According to a memo released Wednesday, agencies were told to draft “Reduction in Force” plans to eliminate positions in programs that are not aligned with Donald’s priorities.

All of this comes on top of major federal work force cuts already imposed this year by Elon Musk’s much lamented Department of Government Efficiency. Today, when asked why the administration is directing the firing of federal workers, here’s what he had to say:

|Well, this is all caused by the Democrats. They asked us to do something that’s totally unreasonable. They never changed. They want to give money away to illegals illegally, people that entered our country illegally, they want to give a massive federal money and we don’t want to do that because it means everyone’s going to just keep pouring back. Right now, we have absolutely perfect borders like you haven’t seen in many years, even better than the, I had great borders during my four years, but these borders are stone coal flows. You can only come into our country legally now, but the Democrats want to give it all away. They want to also, they want to open up the borders. Take a look at that big thing. They want to open borders again after what we’re going through now, getting rid of prisoners, getting rid of all of these people dropped out from mental institutions, drug dealers, drug addicts, everything that they’re putting everybody into our country, it’s all ended now. But this is what Schumer wants. This is what the Democrats want.

Is it? This is not the Democrat’s budget. It was crafted entirely by the Republicans. They have made it clear they won’t negotiate with Democrats even though they need seven Democrats to vote with them to bring the budget bill for an up and down vote in the Senate. But the Republicans are essentially saying, “No, we’re not going to give you anything. We’re not going to make this bipartisan in any way, shape, or form.” Under those circumstances, what incentive do Democrats have to help them prevent a government shutdown? My apologies for being logical, but then none of this has anything to do with borders, open or otherwise.

That is just a straw man argument. Donald is trying to confuse the issue because he doesn’t have the facts on his side. He’s also setting it up so that if there is, indeed, a government shutdown, the Republican party will blame the Democrats which is absurd because Democrats are out of power.

But they do have leverage, and at the moment their only leverage is to allow the Republican’s government shutdown to go forward. Let the American people see just how draconian the Trump regime’s strategy of firing thousands of civil servants is. I’m not entirely sure how that can be laid at the feet of Democrats about the shutdown.

But Republicans are going to try. Vice President JD Vance posted the following on Twitter:

|Democrats are about to shut down the government because they demand we fund healthcare for illegal aliens.

First of all, there’s no such thing as an illegal person. Secondly, people who are inclined to believe that statement will believe anything Donald or JD Vance or anybody else in the Trump regime says.

Democrats want to extend the enhanced subsidies offered under the Affordable Care Act that are scheduled to expire at the end of 2025. That’s all they want. But as important as those subsidies are, that is not enough to squander your leverage. Keeping the government open will benefit the Republican Party. It will which give them more opportunities to normalize their assaults on the American people. Democrats made the tragic mistake of allowing this a few months ago and it has not worked out well for us. Has it?

There is some good news. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returned Tuesday after a brief suspension that was instituted after pressure from Donald and Brendan Carr, the sycophant in charge of the Federal Communications Commission.

While it is, as I said, good news that show is back on the air, it never should have been off the air on the first place. What’s even better news is that, according to NBC News, Donald did Jimmy Kimmel a solid.

6 million people watched Kimmel’s first show back which was his highest rating in ten years. This is especially impressive given the fact that stations controlled by Sinclair and Nexstar which comprise about 20% of stations in the country, refused to air the show.

Nexstar and Sinclair are doing Donald’s bidding therefore giving him the power to tell you what you’re allowed to watch on television. I’m not entirely sure why anybody would be okay with that.

In addition to the show itself, Kimmel’s Tuesday night monologue has now surpassed 20 million views on YouTube, making it his most watch monologue ever. Wednesday’s follow up quickly topped 5 million YouTube views.